  • Friday, May 11, 2018

Polar vortex brings snow to NSW in May And here is where else in Australia it is about to get brutal

    People in the NSW Central Tablelands town of Oberon are waking up to a light snow storm this morning after temperatures plummeted overnight.

    Houses, cars and surrounding streets were covered in snow and ice in the town, west of the Blue Mountains, as falls settled to low levels in multiple states.

    In New South Wales, snow settled along parts of the southern and central ranges, including the Central Tablelands, with Orange, Essington, Hampton and Ginking all receiving a dusting – and cover still on the ground after sunrise.[​IMG]
    Snow settled along parts of the New South Wales southern and central ranges overnight. (9NEWS)

    Higher up in the mountains, Thredbo is among the country’s alpine resorts with enough cover for a touch of skiing this morning after collecting between ten and 20cm of fresh snow in the last 48 hours.

    Flakes were seen falling around Mount Beauty in Victoria below 400m above sea level overnight.

    The unseasonable falls are the result of a pool of Antarctic air which is sweeping across the south-eastern states, causing a low-pressure system to form east of Bass Strait.

    [​IMG]
    People in the NSW Central Tablelands town of Oberon are waking up to snow this morning. (9NEWS)

    [​IMG]
    Houses and cars were covered in snow and ice in the town, west of the Blue Mountains. (9NEWS)

    The low is expected to slowly move east today and into the weekend, bringing vigorous winds across south-eastern and elevated parts of New South Wales.

    A severe weather warning has been issued for alpine regions, with damaging westerly winds averaging above 65km/h, and peak guts in excess of 90km/h, expected to develop this morning along the NSW ranges and through the Illawarra.

    In Victoria, winds average about 60 to 70km/h with peak gusts of up to 100km/h are forecast to hit the central and north central districts before moving east towards Gippsland.

    [​IMG]
    A complex low pressure system is generating strong, cold winds, showers and snow to Victoria, Tasmania and New South Wales. (Weatherzone)

    The low-pressure system set to hit the east coast is from a polar vortex – a swirling mass of air that sits over Antarctica and the Southern Ocean.

    At times a smaller pool of chilly air at the vortex edges breaks away and heads north – towards Australia.

    When it mixes with warmer air over the continent it triggers an outbreak of intense conditions.

    With Weatherzone meteorologist Ben Domensino.

    © Nine Digital Pty Ltd 2018

    https://www.9news.com.au/national/2...now-in-may-new-south-wales-victoria-cold-snap

    Its about 3 degrees in Melbourne now and its almost 10am, we are going to reach a high of a whole 5 degrees.

    My fingers are frozen.
     
