Polar vortex brings snow to NSW in May And here is where else in Australia it is about to get brutal
Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by TruthTheOnlyDefense, May 11, 2018 at 4:44 AM.
- Similar Threads
-
- Replies:
- 191
- Views:
- 9,433
-
What brings you here in PDFdarkinsky, Jul 6, 2013, in forum: Members Club
- Replies:
- 62
- Views:
- 2,215
-
- Replies:
- 25
- Views:
- 1,240
-
Where to go from here?VCheng, Dec 31, 2014, in forum: Seniors Cafe
- Replies:
- 102
- Views:
- 5,320
-
- Replies:
- 0
- Views:
- 252
Loading...