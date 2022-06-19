Poland's WB Electronics delivers several hundred Warmate loitering munitions for use by Indian Army Special forces

avenuepark57
BANNED
- Jun 6, 2022
- 146
- -2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Total Loitering Munition orders till now:
1) Elbit SkyStriker- 100
2) NewSpace Loitering Munition- 100
3) WarMate UAV- 100s
The loitering munition ‘SkyStriker’ is manufactured in Bengaluru by a joint venture between Israel’s Elbit System and India’s Alpha Design, which is part of the Adani Group
Loitering Munitions developed by Solar Industries successfully tested in Ladakh
Loitering Munitions, developed by Solar Industries, was successfully tested in high-altitude conditions in Ladakh last month.
www.google.com