Being against USA does not mean being fascist. China is against USA imperialism and China is not fascist.

It is Anglosaxon countries that are fascist. They genocided two continents and even after World War 2 they killed tens of millions of people.

The most fascist in Europe other than England are now in the former Ukraine and they are founded and supported by England, USA and Canada.

Fascism and Nazism are Anglosaxon ideologies as explained by Manuel Sarkisyanz in his book "Hitler's English Inspirers".