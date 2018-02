Fact. Millions of Jews were murdered. Fact. Millions of others were murdered. Fact. More innocent blood was spilled then had ever and probably will ever be in human history within such a narrow timespan.



All this was done by Christian Europeans in Christian Europe. However the this bloodlust of epic proportions has been neatly rationalized and then filtered. Then packaged. Then very conveniently the blame has been deposited on a animal called "Nazis". With that one neat move the entire Western Civilization has been found saved from being tainted or sullied with the most hideous barbarism and savagery ever recorded in the annals of human history.



But the rub is. Today. A few savages go kill dozen innocents and the entire Muslim civilization is held to account. Proof that perception is made by those with power.

