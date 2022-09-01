1 Sep, 2022 15:51Warsaw has estimated its World losses from the conflict and wants Berlin to pay upPolish leaders have provided a new assessment of the damage the country sustained at the hands of Germany during World War II, evaluating it at 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.32 trillion).During a news conference on Thursday, which marked 83 years since the start of World War II, the leader of the country’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS), Jaroslaw Kaczynski, announced the release of a report on the costs Poland suffered during the years of Nazi occupation.Kaczynski said during the report’s presentation, announcing that Warsaw intends to officially request reparations from Germany, which he described as aHe added that Warsaw believes Germany is capable of paying the bill, and insisted the move would servewhich would be based onKaczynski also suggested that the current estimate of damages may not be final.the politician said.Polish lawmakers previously estimated the damages sustained during WWII at $850 billion in 2019, and while the PiS has repeatedly called for compensation from Germany since it took power in 2015, Poland had never officially demanded reparations before.Germany’s Foreign Ministry responded to Kaczynski’s request by stating Berlin’s position is unwavering and that it considers the matter of reparations long closed.Berlin argues that Poland had forfeited claims to reparations while it was still part of the Soviet Bloc, and that Berlin already paid out compensation to members of the bloc in the years following the war – and that lost Polish territories were compensated with some of Germany’s pre-war lands.Nevertheless, Kaczynski maintains thatpointing to the fact that Germans accused of war crimes lived in impunity in Germany after the war.It’s estimated that around 6 million Poles, including three million Polish Jews, were killed by Nazi Germany during World War II, while much of the nation’s industry, infrastructure, and culture suffered huge losses during the six-year conflict.Germany wil have to give back money they stolen from us. German neo-nazis will not like this but they will have to give our money back.Recent outbursts of Russophobia in Germany showed that German mentality hasn't change much since times of Bismarck and Hitler. Fortunatelly Germany is millitary weakling and soon will be economic weakling as well.