What's new

Poland to sue Germany for $1.3 trillion over WWII

Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
1,361
-1
3,785
Country
Poland
Location
Poland

Poland to sue Germany for $1.3 trillion over WWII

1 Sep, 2022 15:51
Warsaw has estimated its World losses from the conflict and wants Berlin to pay up

Polish leaders have provided a new assessment of the damage the country sustained at the hands of Germany during World War II, evaluating it at 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.32 trillion).

During a news conference on Thursday, which marked 83 years since the start of World War II, the leader of the country’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS), Jaroslaw Kaczynski, announced the release of a report on the costs Poland suffered during the years of Nazi occupation.

“We not only prepared the report but we have also taken the decision as to the further steps,” Kaczynski said during the report’s presentation, announcing that Warsaw intends to officially request reparations from Germany, which he described as a “long and not… easy path.”

He added that Warsaw believes Germany is capable of paying the bill, and insisted the move would serve “true Polish-German reconciliation,” which would be based on “truth.” Kaczynski also suggested that the current estimate of damages may not be final.

“The sum that was presented was adopted using the most limited, conservative method, it would be possible to increase it,” the politician said.

Polish lawmakers previously estimated the damages sustained during WWII at $850 billion in 2019, and while the PiS has repeatedly called for compensation from Germany since it took power in 2015, Poland had never officially demanded reparations before.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry responded to Kaczynski’s request by stating Berlin’s position is unwavering and that it considers the matter of reparations long closed.

Berlin argues that Poland had forfeited claims to reparations while it was still part of the Soviet Bloc, and that Berlin already paid out compensation to members of the bloc in the years following the war – and that lost Polish territories were compensated with some of Germany’s pre-war lands.

Nevertheless, Kaczynski maintains that “Germany has never really accounted for its crimes against Poland,” pointing to the fact that Germans accused of war crimes lived in impunity in Germany after the war.

It’s estimated that around 6 million Poles, including three million Polish Jews, were killed by Nazi Germany during World War II, while much of the nation’s industry, infrastructure, and culture suffered huge losses during the six-year conflict.

https://www.rt.com/news/561991-poland-germany-wwii-reparations/

Germany wil have to give back money they stolen from us. German neo-nazis will not like this but they will have to give our money back.
Recent outbursts of Russophobia in Germany showed that German mentality hasn't change much since times of Bismarck and Hitler. Fortunatelly Germany is millitary weakling and soon will be economic weakling as well.
 
Deino

Deino

INT'L MOD
Nov 9, 2014
11,573
18
20,966
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
Foinikas said:
Now? When they actually need Germany against Russia? Give me a break.

Who writes that stuff?
Click to expand...


This says all: "the leader of the country’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS), Jaroslaw Kaczynski" ... undeniable much more nationalistic than any politician in power in Germany!
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
5,425
2
4,682
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Deino said:
This says all: "the leader of the country’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS), Jaroslaw Kaczynski" ... undeniable much more nationalistic than any politician in power in Germany!
Click to expand...
They're not getting anything. It's crazy to demand that amount of money from Germany NOW,when they have been asking for German weapons and equipment and the Germans are supposedly the first who would help them against a Russian invasion or whatever. Unless they want to have two enemies again.
 
Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
26,460
0
19,028
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
The chance is zero.
Germany could ask Poland to return the territories that once belong to Germany. Plus the money Poland receives since Poland joining the EU.
Don’t forget Poland has repeatedly declared she gives up reparations demands.
Ah Germany is close but the Russians are closer.
 
Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
1,361
-1
3,785
Country
Poland
Location
Poland
Many Germans hide their nazi links:

When Merkel hung out with Nazi friends - PHOTOS

15 July 2015
merkel nazi photo.jpg

They say "birds of a feather flock together", but surely German Chancellor Angela Merkel cannot have Nazi links!

Anti-Nazis Getafe blog has just published a photo reportage showing German Chancellor Angela Merkel in younger days. The photos are from a visit that Merkel and Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger (dressed in red in the second photo) paid to the Elbterrasen youth club when they were ministers of the German government. They appear in photographs with a crowd of skinheads. In one of the photos, dating to 1992 or 1993 in Magdeburg, one of the people does the Nazi salute in the presence of young Merkel.

Antifascist organizations have described the youth club as a Nazi hideout. In the same club, a young anti-fascist had been murdered just months before.

https://en.azvision.az/news/13967/when-merkel-hung-out-with-nazi-friends--photos.html
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
5,425
2
4,682
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Piotr said:
Many Germans hide their nazi links:

When Merkel hung out with Nazi friends - PHOTOS

15 July 2015
View attachment 875463
They say "birds of a feather flock together", but surely German Chancellor Angela Merkel cannot have Nazi links!

Anti-Nazis Getafe blog has just published a photo reportage showing German Chancellor Angela Merkel in younger days. The photos are from a visit that Merkel and Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger (dressed in red in the second photo) paid to the Elbterrasen youth club when they were ministers of the German government. They appear in photographs with a crowd of skinheads. In one of the photos, dating to 1992 or 1993 in Magdeburg, one of the people does the Nazi salute in the presence of young Merkel.

Antifascist organizations have described the youth club as a Nazi hideout. In the same club, a young anti-fascist had been murdered just months before.

https://en.azvision.az/news/13967/when-merkel-hung-out-with-nazi-friends--photos.html
Click to expand...
The f has this to do with the demanding money right now?
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2022
1,222
0
1,951
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
Poland has benefitted a lot from EU inclusion. Why do right wing poles want to create trouble with Germany; a country that has genuinly shown regret for its past and actually taken responsible for it in many different ways.

This move will go nowhere but if it happens, there will be bitterness aginst poles. The current generation Germans have had no role in the atrocities of second world war. Why should they pay for something they had no role in.
 
Last edited:
Luosifen

Luosifen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2022
565
0
1,060
Country
China
Location
Canada
So, will the German refusal be the excuse Poland uses to ignore EU sanctions on getting oil, gas and other commodities from Russia? You know, that negotiation tactic of asking for a huge initial and impossible to meet demand then drawing back to a more reasonable actual demand down the line.
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
5,425
2
4,682
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Piotr said:
Germans stolen money, they have to give stolen money back. It's simple.
Click to expand...
I don't doubt they should give money back to Poland,I'm stressing how ridiculous it is for Poland to be asking for that money right now. When they strategically and diplomatically need the Germans. Since they are so afraid of Russia and don't want to have any relations with Putin.
 
Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
1,361
-1
3,785
Country
Poland
Location
Poland
Wergeland said:
Poland has benefitted a lot from EU inclusion. Why do right wing poles want to create trouble with Germany; a country that has genuinly shown regret for its past and actually taken responsible for it.
Click to expand...

Showing "regret" is not enought. Germans must give back money they stolen.

Foinikas said:
I don't doubt they should give money back to Poland,I'm stressing how ridiculous it is for Poland to be asking for that money right now. When they strategically and diplomatically need the Germans. Since they are so afraid of Russia and don't want to have any relations with Putin.
Click to expand...

It's actually nothing new. We are asking for our money for years. Today is anniversary of German invasion and genocide against Poland.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 0, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

Piotr
Soloviev Destroys Herr Scholz, German Nazi Leader
Replies
0
Views
107
Piotr
Piotr
Vergennes
Poland to ramp up defence spending, army as Ukraine war rages
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Brainsucker
B
The SC
Poland to buy South Korean tanks, howitzers after sending arms to Ukraine
2
Replies
21
Views
911
Signalian
Signalian
beijingwalker
Why Germany won’t get tough on Beijing — even if it invades Taiwan. The German economy is even more dependent on China than it is on Russia
Replies
6
Views
455
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
F-22Raptor
‘What Mr. Putin did not want’: U.S. approves $6B tank deal with Poland for 250 M1 Abrams
Replies
5
Views
564
bobo6661
bobo6661

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom