Poland to provide Mig-29 to Ukraine - what should they get as replacement?

So the EU has offered to pay Bulgaria, Slovakia and Poland for their Russian fighter aircraft to arm Ukraine. They will then use EU funding to replace these aircraft.



Poland operates both F-16's and Mig-29's. Their Mig-29's are likely to be replaced by more F-16's (you'd think).



They're also scheduled to get F-35's. I wondered if Poland would be better off getting the EF2000 rather than the F-35? What do you guys think about how they compare?