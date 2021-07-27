Poland to order Miecznik frigates at local shipbuilding consortium

According to information published by the Polish Ministry of Defense on July 27, 2021, in the Naval Shipyard Gdynia, an agreement was signed between the Polish Armament Inspectorate and the PGZ-Miecznik Consortium for the delivery of three frigates for the Polish Navy as part of the Miecznik program.Earlier on May 14 this year, the Consortium PGZ-MIECZNIK, consisting of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA as a leader and PGZ Stocznia Wojenna sp. z o.o. (PGZ SW) as well as Remontowa Shipbuilding SA signed an agreement to form a tripartite consortium to carry out the MIECZNIK program.The program pk. MIECZNIK program assumes the construction of three modern, surface vessels of frigate class for the Polish Navy.These multi-purpose units will increase the operational capability to perform tasks at sea, which will contribute to the protection of shipping routes, increase military security and deterrence potential, as well as strengthen the position of Poland in the international arena.The Coastal Defence Vessel, code name MIECZNIK, is an important component project of the Programme. Its purpose is not unlike that of a traditional multi-purpose corvette, although there will be differences in both the Miecznik’s task priorities and its equipment.The Polish Ministry of Defense, Marius Blaszczak said in an interview that the ships will be equipped with anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems, water-to-water and water-to-land firing systems, and torpedoes for countering submarines.