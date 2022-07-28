Poland to buy South Korean tanks, howitzers after sending arms to Ukraine

Viet said:

Poland needs a tank that is capable to destroy every modern Russian tank.



Those tanks are inferior to German tanks.Poland needs a tank that is capable to destroy every modern Russian tank. Click to expand...

Russian tanks seems to be destroyed with ease inside Ukraine, without the use of modern NATO MBTs. If your armed forces are defensive its a waste money and time to build armor brigades around German equipment. First of all Germany and probably a few other european countries are gearing up their armed forces leaving the german arms industry unable to deliver in the near future. Secondly, german manufactured armor is extremely hard to keep operational due to bureaucracy/garanties/no fixing by unauthorised personel. The danish Leopard 7s are at times 1/3 operational due to minor problems the operators are not allowed to fix themself. (they would of course do it in an emergency, but it has an impact on training).