Poland to buy South Korean tanks, howitzers after sending arms to Ukraine

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
28,540
20
30,917
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
1658971072052.png


Poland is buying almost 1,000 tanks, more than 600 pieces of artillery and dozens of fighter jets from South Korea, in part to replace equipment donated to Ukraine to help Kyiv fight the Russian invasion, the Polish Ministry of Defence told CNN on Tuesday.


The agreement, expected to be officially announced in Poland on Wednesday, will see Warsaw purchase 980 tanks based on the South Korean K2 model, 648 self-propelled K9 armored howitzers, and 48 FA-50 fighter jets, the ministry said. It would not confirm the value of the deal.


The first 180 K2 tanks, made by Hyundai Rotem and equipped with auto-loading 120mm guns, are expected to arrive this year, with the production of 800 upgraded tanks starting in 2026 in Poland, according to the ministry.


The first 48 K9 howitzers, made by Hanwha Defense, are also expected to arrive this year, with delivery of a second batch of 600 due to start in 2024. From 2025 these will be produced in Poland, the ministry said.

The ministry said these armored vehicles would, in part, replace the Soviet-era tanks that Poland has donated to Ukraine to use in its fight against Russia.


The ministry's comments to CNN come after Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak tweeted on July 22 that the deal would "significantly increase Poland's security and the strength of the Polish Army."


CNN has reached out to the South Korean Defence Acquisition Program Administration and the arms manufacturers involved for comment.


Chun In-Bum, a retired South Korean general, said the deal with Poland is Seoul's single biggest weapons export pact ever.


He also praised the weapons involved.


"The K9 (howitzer)... is probably the best artillery system in the world, rivaled only by the German system. The FA-50 is a combat version of the T-50, which has gained a reputation for being the best trainer in the world inventory. The K2 tank in its latest version will be better than anything South Korea has to date," Chun said.


HIGHER PROFILE FOR KOREAN ARMS​


Leif-Eric Easley, associate professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, said the arms deal had its roots in the administration of former President Moon Jae-in, who sought large foreign contracts to boost South Korea's defense industries.


Moon's successor, President Yoon Suk Yeol, who took office in May, also wants to push such exports, Easley said.


"But the war in Ukraine increases the geopolitical stakes" for Seoul, Easley said.


The profitable arms deal with Poland, a NATO member, means South Korea will be expected to share the "burden for defense of the international order," Easley said.


"Washington and NATO will expect Seoul to increase assistance to Ukraine and maintain sanctions against Russia, even if doing so comes at some cost to the South Korean economy," Easley said.


Since joining NATO in 1999, Poland has become a key member of the 30-member alliance, and has been purchasing US-made military equipment, including Abrams main battle tanks and F-35 stealth fighter jets.


Poland has also become a big backer of the government in Kyiv following Russia's invasion, making deals to send more than 200 tanks and self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.


URGENT NEED​


During a visit to Seoul in May, the Polish defense minister said the war in Ukraine showed Poland's urgent need for South Korean arms.


"We talked about accelerating the deliveries of these weapons to the Polish Army. Why is it important? Because of the war on our eastern border. It is important for the Polish Armed Forces to be equipped with modern equipment, proven equipment, and such is the equipment produced by Korea," Błaszczak said at the time.


He said South Korea and Poland faced similar security situations and therefore needed similar weapons.


"Why is Korean equipment proven? Because Korea has the challenge of its northern neighbor, who also conducts an aggressive policy, so our task is to equip the Polish Armed Forces with modern equipment. Equipment that will deter the aggressor. Such equipment is undoubtedly ... produced in Korea," Błaszczak said.


Some defense industry analysts question whether the South Korean weapons are the right fit for Europe, however.


Nicholas Drummond, a defense industry analyst specializing in land warfare and a former British Army officer, said the K2 tank is essentially a less capable version of the German Leopard 2 main battle tank.


"Same gun. Same engine and gearbox. But overall less sophisticated with inferior electronic architecture. ... Not a bad tank. But not class of the field," he said.


Drummond also said hardware made in Asia may eventually face supply chain problems during a war in Europe.


"It is right that Asian countries buy from Korea as these customers can easily be supported in time of war. But supporting European customers in an emergency is likely to be more challenging," he said.


SOUTH KOREA'S GROUND ATTACK JET​


The FA-50 jet, produced by Korea Aerospace Industries in association with US defense giant Lockheed Martin, is a supersonic light combat aircraft, suitable for ground attack and some air-to-air missions.


The plane, flown by the South Korean Air Force since 2013, is armed with Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, Maverick air-to-ground missiles, and a three-barreled 30mm cannon for strafing runs. It can also use precision-guided and gravity bombs.


The FA-50, in its combat and training versions, has found export customers in Colombia, Indonesia, Iraq, the Philippines and Thailand. But with its order for 48 planes, Poland would become the biggest operator of the jets outside South Korea.



1658970829496.png




1658970931003.png


1658971033392.png


The total deal value has not been announced but some websites have reported that it is close to US$20 billion..
 

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
26,121
0
18,858
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
1,000 tanks are not enough. Poland needs more tanks, howitzers, aircraft. Poland is a frontline state. Germany when be a front line state had 5,000 main battle tanks. they should buy from Germany. Much better in quality.
 
O

Oldman1

ELITE MEMBER
May 28, 2011
9,260
-1
4,196
Country
United States
Location
United States
Viet said:
1,000 tanks are not enough. Poland needs more tanks, howitzers, aircraft. Poland is a frontline state. Germany when be a front line state had 5,000 main battle tanks. they should buy from Germany. Much better in quality.
Poland wants to buy 500 HIMARS. Considering what Russia has to deal with 16 HIMARS alone, wouldn't worry too much with just only having 1000 tanks.
 
Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
26,121
0
18,858
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Oldman1 said:
Poland wants to buy 500 HIMARS. Considering what Russia has to deal with 16 HIMARS alone, wouldn't worry too much with just only having 1000 tanks.
500 is a lucky number.
The Poles are in panic mode. They see what Russian thieves are doing in Ukraine. Luckily Poland has the money. Interesting to see what arms other front states will buy. Sweden, Finland, Baltics, Romania, Slowakia.
 
O

Oldman1

ELITE MEMBER
May 28, 2011
9,260
-1
4,196
Country
United States
Location
United States
Viet said:
The Poles are in panic mode. Luckily they have money. Interesting to see what arms other front states will buy. Sweden, Finland, Baltics, Romania, Slowakia.
The Baltic states also wants HIMARS.

www.defensenews.com

Latvia requests HIMARS weapon to bolster Baltic defense

The country also aims to purchase coastal defense missile systems and is currently evaluating submitted offers.
www.defensenews.com www.defensenews.com

Latvia requests HIMARS weapon to bolster Baltic defense​


WARSAW, Poland — Latvia has sent a letter of request to buy an undisclosed number of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from the United States, with the potential acquisition to be carried out as a joint initiative of the three Baltic states, which also include neighboring Estonia and Lithuania.

“The MoD has sent a letter of request to the U.S. about the availability and prices of HIMARS,” a spokesperson for the Latvian Ministry of Defence told Defense News. “This is a joint project of the Baltic States, and the MoD expects the U.S. to support it with co-financing.”

HIMARS is a long-range, mobile rocket launcher made by the American company Lockheed Martin. With Ukraine using U.S.-supplied systems to combat Russia’s invasion of its territory, and Poland filing a letter of request last May to order about 500 M142 HIMARS launchers, Latvia aims to join a growing club of Eastern European countries who intend to use the weapon to boost their respective artillery capacities.

In addition to HIMARS, Riga aims to purchase coastal defense missile systems and is currently evaluating submitted offers. The country is also considering the purchase of midrange air defense systems.

“Regarding coastal defense systems, the MoD has received offers from potential suppliers. During market research, an analysis of these offers has been carried out, as well as additional information has been requested for further evaluation,” the spokesperson said.
 
M

MeFishToo

FULL MEMBER
May 14, 2022
367
0
154
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Viet said:
Those tanks are inferior to German tanks.
Poland needs a tank that is capable to destroy every modern Russian tank.

Russian tanks seems to be destroyed with ease inside Ukraine, without the use of modern NATO MBTs. If your armed forces are defensive its a waste money and time to build armor brigades around German equipment. First of all Germany and probably a few other european countries are gearing up their armed forces leaving the german arms industry unable to deliver in the near future. Secondly, german manufactured armor is extremely hard to keep operational due to bureaucracy/garanties/no fixing by unauthorised personel. The danish Leopard 7s are at times 1/3 operational due to minor problems the operators are not allowed to fix themself. (they would of course do it in an emergency, but it has an impact on training).
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,178
87
62,359
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Poland is doing right things. They also need to work and invest in long range cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.
 
Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
26,121
0
18,858
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Oldman1 said:
Yeah, but the Abrams with German gun 120mm can already destroy any modern Russian tank. Impressive new German tank, but the U.S. is also planning to introduce a new tank later this year.
Ok good move
The new Russian T14 has a 125mm cannon. Future version has a 152mm cannon. There are concerns for western tanks.
 

