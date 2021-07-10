Muhammed45
Poland to buy 250 M1 Abrams tanks from US - Army Technology
Poland plans to buy 250 M1 Abrams tanks from the US as part of deal worth approximately $6bn, announced Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.
What a waste of resources. The Combat history of this Tank in Saudi waged war on Yemen is open for everyone to see.
Yemenis destroyed Abrams with their simple soviet era ATMs. With 6 bn, Poland could develop own MBT program.