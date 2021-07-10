Poland to buy 250 M1 Abrams tanks from US - Army Technology Poland plans to buy 250 M1 Abrams tanks from the US as part of deal worth approximately $6bn, announced Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

What a waste of resources. The Combat history of this Tank in Saudi waged war on Yemen is open for everyone to see.Yemenis destroyed Abrams with their simple soviet era ATMs. With 6 bn, Poland could develop own MBT program.