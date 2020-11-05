What's new

Poland: Three women face jail for posters of Virgin Mary with LGBT rainbow halo

PakFactor said:
I’m done with this Akhley Ketab non-sense. The actual teaching have been discarded they all are just a bastardization and by name only.
It’s not the fault of the people of today’s... but at some point of the Time some people did it.
 
Vortex said:
It’s not the fault of the people of today’s... but at some point of the Time some people did it.
Yes, those some people are dead and gone, hence we need to move on and remove the shackles of this Akhley Ketab. It doesn’t exist, when Hazarat Isa comes back it will be as a Muslim.
 
From what I've read, the Poles are particularly bigoted against us Muslims and have lobbied hard for their own government not to take in any significant amount of Muslim immigrants or refugees. Now Poland is also passing legislation that bans both Halal and Kosher. Under the surface, Poles are deeply anti-Semitic people. They collaborated with the Germans in sending Jews to their death. Now in Polish law if anyone says the Poles contributed to the Holocaust it is a criminal offense.
Like other Eastern Europeans, the Poles are known for drinking excessively, their women are heavily involved in prostitution, and they aren't the most hygienic people either. In high school my best friend was a Pole. He was a fun person, but once he invited me to his home. As soon as I entered the house there was this foul stench which made me sick to my stomach. I said "don't you smell that?" and he shrugged his shoulders, his nose was desensitized to the odor. Then I saw their dog, that was the origin of the smell, it was shedding hair all over the place, there was dog hair all over the furniture, and I was extremely uncomfortable about sitting anywhere. Then his mother came in. She had extremely short hair and was wearing a sleeveless blouse or something. Her armpit hair was dark and visible. I whispered in my friend's ear "doesn't your mom shave her armpits" and he started laughing as if it was abnormal for someone to do that.
 
Cherub786 said:
You probably could’ve rode his mother to — they open
 
paritosh said:
It’s funny that people forget the law of the land context when making broadstrokes comparisons.
Vortex said:
Is Poland = France ?
Although this post wasn't about France. I still made a mistake.

I considered the anti Islamic views of the Polish government in view of their Freedom of Speech laws. It's not that. It's my mistake in assuming that they have transparent Freedom of Speech laws, but they don't. They seem to be well on their way to a Christian theocracy.

My bad!

We can still discuss this topic none the less.

Cheers
 
Cherub786 said:
Like other Eastern Europeans, the Poles are known for drinking excessively, their women are heavily involved in prostitution,
How is this a negative?
Cherub786 said:
From what I've read, the Poles are particularly bigoted against us Muslims and have lobbied hard for their own government not to take in any significant amount of Muslim immigrants or refugees. Now Poland is also passing legislation that bans both Halal and Kosher. Under the surface, Poles are deeply anti-Semitic people. They collaborated with the Germans in sending Jews to their death. Now in Polish law if anyone says the Poles contributed to the Holocaust it is a criminal offense.
Like other Eastern Europeans, the Poles are known for drinking excessively, their women are heavily involved in prostitution, and they aren't the most hygienic people either. In high school my best friend was a Pole. He was a fun person, but once he invited me to his home. As soon as I entered the house there was this foul stench which made me sick to my stomach. I said "don't you smell that?" and he shrugged his shoulders, his nose was desensitized to the odor. Then I saw their dog, that was the origin of the smell, it was shedding hair all over the place, there was dog hair all over the furniture, and I was extremely uncomfortable about sitting anywhere. Then his mother came in. She had extremely short hair and was wearing a sleeveless blouse or something. Her armpit hair was dark and visible. I whispered in my friend's ear "doesn't your mom shave her armpits" and he started laughing as if it was abnormal for someone to do that.
I think you're making too much of a generalization.
I had friends from Romania and their homes where very clean and nice.
 
