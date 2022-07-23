Poland ordered 48 FA-50 and 180 K2 tanks

Apparently,the war in Ukraine is good for defence industries.



On top of the F-35 order,now Poland wants 48 FA-50 light fighters from South Korea.



And apart from the Abrams order,they now want 180 K2 tanks to add to their Winged Hussars. And they already have a good number of Leopard 2A4 and Leopard 2A5 and PT-91 Twardy tanks.



The rumor is that they also ordered howitzers from South Korea.



We're talking about some crazy expansion to the Polish Army here.