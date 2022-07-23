What's new

Poland ordered 48 FA-50 and 180 K2 tanks

Foinikas

Foinikas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
4,952
-1
4,373
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Apparently,the war in Ukraine is good for defence industries.

On top of the F-35 order,now Poland wants 48 FA-50 light fighters from South Korea.

And apart from the Abrams order,they now want 180 K2 tanks to add to their Winged Hussars. And they already have a good number of Leopard 2A4 and Leopard 2A5 and PT-91 Twardy tanks.

The rumor is that they also ordered howitzers from South Korea.

We're talking about some crazy expansion to the Polish Army here.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Poland gets first US-made M1 Abrams tanks
Replies
0
Views
142
Zarvan
Zarvan
D
South Korean officials say major sale of weapons to Poland is imminent
Replies
0
Views
107
dani191
D
Hamartia Antidote
Poland could purchase M1 Abrams tanks from US
Replies
0
Views
339
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F-22Raptor
‘What Mr. Putin did not want’: U.S. approves $6B tank deal with Poland for 250 M1 Abrams
Replies
5
Views
529
bobo6661
bobo6661
D
Malaysia to Pick S.Korean FA-50 Fighter Jet Over Indian Tejas: Report
Replies
5
Views
165
TNT
TNT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom