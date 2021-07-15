poland maybe buying 232 M1A2 SEP V3 Tanks

Poland will likely be buying 232 Brand new M1A2 SEP V3 tanks.



i guess they going with this over buying more Leopard 2A6 or even A7s.



this will allow them to be able to get the M1A2 SEP V4 upgrade when it comes out.



But cost wise and logistically it would have been smarter to buy Leopard 2s, or upgrade their Fleet of T72M1 to the PT-91 standard. either or both of these moves would save $$$ Millions in parts, POL, Training of crewmen and Maintenance soldiers. ease of getting parts (Germany for Leo Parts & existing T72 parts in poland).





even with the built in APU in the V3. the American made tank doesn't use as much Fuel. but that still not as short or long term as cost effective as buying Leos or upgrading existing T72M1s.



and if you see any news stating they will start getting them in 2022. that not possible. production is back up now for the USA Forces getting V3s. though by this time next year. one full Division (1CD) will have V3s and another will be in the process of fielding them.