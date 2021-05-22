Poland Defence Minister announced: Poland buys 24 Bayraktar TB2 Armed UAVs

We negotiated a contract to purchase 24 Bayraktar TB2 Armed UAVs equipped with 4 sets of anti-tank munition. The first set will reach the Polish army within a year. The Polish Army must evolve with modern equipment. The security of our country must be ensured by a stronger and more equipped army. We are strengthening the Polish army with Bayraktar. A proven weapon is an effective weapon that deter the attacker. The Bayraktar contract also includes a logistics and training package, and there is an offset for service to be performed by the military company.” Click to expand...

"Polish companies do not currently produce UAVs of this class purchased. If such a weapon is offered by the Polish arms industry, we should consider such a purchase. "

"We have a NATO mission in Turkey, in which Polish soldiers belonging to the Navy participate. We are in solidarity with our allies. Turkish troops will soon begin their Baltic Air Policing mission from the base in Malbork. Together we strengthen common security.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak recently shared a photo of Bayraktar TB2 Armed UAVs, saying,he said.Błaszczak’s new statements were shared by the Polish Ministry of Defence. according to the statements, Poland will buy 24 Bayraktar TB2 Armed UAVs with anti-tank munition. Błaszczak’s descriptions are as follows:Polish Defence Minister Błaszczak’s statement the day before brought criticism that Polish had local production UAVs and should be supported. Błaszczak ;Statements of the Polish Defense Minister regarding anti-tank munition indicate that MAM-L ammunition developed by Roketsan will be exported along with Bayraktar TB2.Błaszczak also noted the development of Turkey-Poland allied relations:Bayraktar TB2’s success over 300 thousand hours and MAM-L and MAM-C munitions developed by ROKETSAN and the high success of thousands of targets in different geographies, especially Azerbaijan and Syria, played a big role in the export of this duo.Article :