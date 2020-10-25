Poland conducts field and firing tests with new Borsuk tracked amphibious IFV | Defense News October 2020 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army 2020 | Archive News year Polish defense industry has conducted the trial and firing tests in September 2020 with the new Polish-made Borsuk tracked armored amphibious IFV (Infantry Fighting Vehicle) fitted with a 30mm cannon turret.

According to information published on Facebook account of the Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa on October 23, 2020, the Polish defense industry has conducted field and firing tests in September 2020 with the new Polish-made Borsuk tracked armored amphibious IFV (Infantry Fighting Vehicle) fitted with a 30mm cannon turret.The Borsuk is a new tracked armored IFV (Infantry Fighting Vehicle) designed and developed by the Polish defense industry to replace the BWP-1, a Polish version of the Russian BMP-1 developed under license in Poland. The Borsuk was unveiled in September 2017 during MSPO, a defense exhibition in Poland.The prototype was designed as a proposal for the NPBWP platform (Nowy Pływający Bojowy Wóz Piechoty - New Amphibious Infantry Fighting Vehicle), for the Polish Ministry of Defense.The Borsuk amphibious IFV is fitted with remotely operated weapon station ZSSW-30 jointly developed by the Polish companies WB Electronics and HSW. The main armament of this turret consists of one Mk44 BUSHMASTER II 30 mm automatic cannon, one coaxial 7.62mm machine model UKM-2000 and two SPIKE-LR anti-tank missiles launchers mounted on the right side of the turret.The Borsuk is based on a new tracked armored chassis developêd by the Polish defense industry with the engine at the front, turret in the middle, and crew compartment at the rear. The hull and the turret will provide a high level of protection against ballistic threats as well as Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPG) and the blast of IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) explosion.The Borsuk is an amphibious tracked armored IFV that will be propelled in the water thanks to the use of water jets mounted at the rear of the chassis.The Borsuk IFV that was presented during MSPO was fitted with a new technology of rubber track reinforced with a range of composite materials and steel cord, weighing up to 50% lighter than comparable steel track. With this new type of tracks, the vehicle weight can be reduced.