Poland campaigns to replace Russia in G20 A minister says the idea of Poland replacing Russia in the G20 has been "very well received" by the United States.

The Polish government is seeking Russia’s removal from the G20, with Poland taking its place. One minister claims the idea has been “very well received” by the United States, but experts warn that achieving unanimity among G20 members to remove Russia would be very difficult to achieve.The G20 was founded in 1999 as a forum for most of the world’s largest economies. However, Poland’s GDP last year (over $655 billion according to IMF estimates) was significantly larger than those of South Africa ($415 billion) and Argentina ($455 billion), which have the smallest economies among G20 countries.During a visit to Washington last week, Poland’s development minister, Piotr Nowak, told US Trade Representative Katherine Tai that there should be “no place for Russia in the G20” after it “violated the rules of international cooperation by attacking Ukraine”.By contrast, “Poland deserves a place in the G20 as the second fastest developing country in the world in the last 30 years”, said Nowak.Eventual membership of the group has been a longstanding aim for the government, with then foreign minister Jacek Czaputowicz saying in 2019 that it was a “long-term goal”.