Poland awards contract for several thousand M72 light rocket launchers

Jul 8, 2022
Modified date: 8 mins ago
Photo by Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres
Poland’s government has awarded a contract to supply the Polish Army with new M72-series light rocket launchers, according to the country’s Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak.
Mariusz Blaszczak tweeted on Thursday that Poland has signed a contract for the supply of several thousand M72 EC MK1 grenade launchers.
“It is a modern weapon designed to combat vehicles, including against heavy armored vehicles such as tanks,” Blaszczak said.
The M72 EC Mk1 is a portable one-shot 66-mm unguided anti-tank weapon produced by Nammo Raufoss AS in Norway and their subsidiary Nammo Talley, Inc. in Arizona.
The system is disposable, easy to operate, extremely lightweight and powerful. The M72 EC can penetrate up to 450 mm RHA. The dual safe fuze and on-axis trigger equip the warfighter with an improved weapon system that is both safe and effective.
If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.
If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.
Modified date: 8 mins ago
Photo by Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres
Poland’s government has awarded a contract to supply the Polish Army with new M72-series light rocket launchers, according to the country’s Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak.
Mariusz Blaszczak tweeted on Thursday that Poland has signed a contract for the supply of several thousand M72 EC MK1 grenade launchers.
“It is a modern weapon designed to combat vehicles, including against heavy armored vehicles such as tanks,” Blaszczak said.
The M72 EC Mk1 is a portable one-shot 66-mm unguided anti-tank weapon produced by Nammo Raufoss AS in Norway and their subsidiary Nammo Talley, Inc. in Arizona.
The system is disposable, easy to operate, extremely lightweight and powerful. The M72 EC can penetrate up to 450 mm RHA. The dual safe fuze and on-axis trigger equip the warfighter with an improved weapon system that is both safe and effective.
If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.
If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog
Executive Editor
About this AuthorDylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.
Poland awards contract for several thousand M72 light rocket launchers
Poland's government has awarded a contract to supply the Polish Army with new M72-series light rocket launchers, according to the country's Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak. Mariusz Blaszczak tweeted on Thursday that Poland has signed a contract for the supply of several thousand...
defence-blog.com