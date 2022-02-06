Point mobilization of decisive force (terrain, vastness, manpower constraints)

If you are observing the developments in Balochistan that is around 42% of Pakistan's total landmass, you would be able to recognize a pattern. That pattern entails insurgents being able to strike at will, at a tactically advantageous point, and at times with an overwhelming projection of force (recent overrunning of 9 Baloch's post resulting in 10 fatalities from the regular army by dozens of insurgents). The reason is that forces paint a large target on their back in such a terrain due to their visibility when compared to insurgents. Their deployment is mostly also static and isolated, and hence mobilization of an overpowering insurgent force alongside good reconnaissance of the target is all that takes to either subject forces to unacceptable levels of attrition or in some instances completely overrun the said positions. So, one could comfortably argue that the insurgents seem to be winning the game when it comes to mobilizing an overwhelming force and reconnaissance of their intended target because they do not have to focus on holding ground by delegating their manpower to static positions. The question is how could the vastness of the terrain, numerical constraints be overcome in a dedicated operational doctrine for fighting the insurgency in Balochistan to effect quick and decisive mobilization of troops/force in an area that has been identified to be of high concern?



In broad strokes, any mobilization would be preceded by a reconnaissance effort which again requires aerial surveillance, human intelligence, electronic and signals intelligence that could pinpoint the concentrations of hostiles either in the mountains or within settlements strewn across the most troubled districts of Balochistan.



After receipt of watertight intelligence that establishes the presence of hostiles, then comes to time to project force in the said area to neutralize the hostiles. Force projection could employ less costly and dangerous options like drones OR putting boots on the ground using aviation assets (or other transportation means depending upon the distances). The emergence of remote-controlled killing machines has bestowed a great equalizer to their users in similar conflicts who are up against the constraints of geography, the vastness of the terrain, and manpower mobilization. It is tailor-built for addressing our vulnerabilities, if only we could establish the ancillary infrastructure to support it near the conflict zones.



The best defense in Balochistan too is an offense. Take out the threat before it is able to metastasize and manifest itself in a time and place of its choosing where it enjoys a tactical and numerical advantage. By that time, we know now, it is already too late. As one could notice, any successful counterinsurgency campaign in such conditions can NEVER be successful without a complimentary intelligence effort, therefore, investment in over the horizon and ground-based intelligence gathering (image, signals, electronic) capabilities is utterly indispensable. It is even more important than the kinetic aspects of COIN. Capabilities honed in Balochistan could undoubtedly be put to use along the Afghan border and tribal districts of KPK as well.



As for the defense of static installations that "hold/control" swathes of territory, I would leave that subject for discussion under the same thread for more knowledgeable members.



Note: Please try to remain within the confines of this thread's subject matter and try not to digress or allow others to detract from a directed discussion.