Why are soldiers not issued side arms? Why only officers get side arms in addition to their main weapon.

Pistols have been issued to soldiers as well in some Scenarios especially in WoT. Pistols are less useful in modern conventional warfare than one might think, due to the longer ranges where they become ineffective plus modern body armor which can stop them very easily.However I still think sidearms should be issued to soldiers and I’m sure with time they will become standard too. Hopefully one of these local options.