Price of 9mm round has also been fixed at Rs80


Our CorrespondentMarch 04, 2022

656741-ammunitionFILE-1389242983.jpg


ISLAMABAD:

The newly-installed plant under the Pakistan Ordinance Factories (POF) has started producing 9mm ammunition.
POF has also reduced the price of one round of 9mm ammunition by Rs10, fixing it at Rs80, to give customers full benefit of the new plant.
The plant’s machinery was imported from Turkey, and it currently has the capacity of producing 20 million rounds annually. Earlier, POF was using a slightly older plant with the capacity of producing 5 million rounds annually.
The production capacity was therefore enhanced to cater to the needs of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, as well as the civil market.

POF sources informed The Express Tribune that the local market is saturated with imported 9mm ammunition, most of which is either substandard or old due to lack of regulatory oversight.
Sources added that despite the challenges, POF reduced the price of a 9mm round, and may even reduce it more once international prices stabilise.

POF starts producing 9mm ammunition at newly-installed plant | The Express Tribune

