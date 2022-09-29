What's new

POF signed a contract with FEDARMS USA for a Assembly line for the production of FEDARMS AR-15

Zarvan

Wah Industries signs LoU for joint production of AKM series guns, primers plant​


Bypress release

LOU-Signing-Photograph-696x497.jpeg


M/s Wah Industries Limited, a subsidiary of Pakistan Ordnance Factories and M/s FedArms, USA have signed a LOU to establish joint production of AKM series guns (Auto/Semi-Auto). The LOU was signed in presence of POF & WIL Board Members.

According to LOU, M/s FedArms will provide part kits, testing protocols, technical pack, complete process layout in addition to imparting training to WIL/POF workforce. Both the companies have agreed for establishment of assembly of AR 15 and FR 15 Series Guns (Auto/Semi-Auto). The production line will have the capability to produce 4 x calibers; 9 x 19 mm, 7.62 x 39 mm, 7.62 x 51 mm and 5.56 x 45 mm. It is worth mentioning that the weapon will be supplied to Pakistani end users as well as its exports to friendly countries.

Establishment of Primer Plant is also a part of LOU. Plant & Machinery for establishment of facility will be provided by M/s FedArm. Capacity of the project will be around 500 Million primers/annum. M/s FedArm are willing to invest in the form of ToT, provisioning of plant and machinery whereas POF/WIL would provide space, manpower and utilities.

Our exports strategy mainly includes high quality products, price competitiveness, short delivery schedules, diversification into the new product lines backed by strong proactive marketing endeavours. Our exports to over 40 countries in the Far East, Middle East, Europe, USA and Africa speak of our success and confidence of customers.

POF’s participation in a number of International Defence Exhibitions has also opened new linkages for POF. We are accessible to the entire world through our website www.pof.gov.pk.

www.pakistantoday.com.pk

Wah Industries signs LoU for joint production of AKM series guns, primers plant

M/s Wah Industries Limited, a subsidiary of Pakistan Ordnance Factories and M/s FedArms, USA have signed a LOU to establish joint production of AKM series guns (Auto/Semi-Auto). The LOU was signed in
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575452535665704961

Great. Dont know much about fedarms though. From my limited knowledge a lot of their ammo is terrible.
 
Zarvan said:
This company in US itself is least known. I have serious questions on this plus what is AKM series. On their website https://fedarm.com/product-category/rifles/ AKM series is not mentioned
Click to expand...
A polish AKM part series is seen. Its a shame. Cant get good stuff. Shouldve gone for a better company. Knights Armament, Daniel Defense, Geiselle etc. for providing weapon components. Not such a company known for being terrible in many aspects. Our soldiers deserve the absolute best.
 

