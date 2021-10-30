What's new

POF promises Darra gunsmiths training, raw material

POF promises Darra gunsmiths training, raw material

An official said the POF agreed to import raw material, including steel barrels and high-tech machines used in gun-making for the artisan of Darra town. — Photo by Riaz Ahmed/File


PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) will facilitate gun makers of Darra Adamkhel tehsil of Kohat district with material and technical expertise in arms manufacturing to enable them to have an access to the international market.

The decision to that effect was made during a meeting chaired by Governor Shah Farman and attended by special assistant to the chief minister on industries and commerce Abdul Kareem Khan and senior officials of the POF and industries department.

An official said the POF agreed to import raw material, including steel barrels and high-tech machines used in gun-making for the artisan of Darra town.

“High-quality imported material and latest machines are required for designing and manufacturing weapons of export quality in Darra Adamkhel,” he said quoting the POF officials.


Governor calls for promotion of local arms industry
The governor directed the POF and industries department to chalk out a joint proper plan for the purpose. The town, which is around 35 kilometers south of Peshawar, is famous for the manufacturing of vintage guns, illegal arms, and ammunition. Vintage guns made in Darra Adamkhel are exported to Europe and America.

The project of turning Darra Adamkhel into a major cluster of arms manufacturing in the region has been in the doldrums since the days of former governor retired Lt-Gen Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah. The government had planned to establish an industrial zone in the town to shift gun-making units to the proposed site. Feasibility study of the zone was conducted in 2013. A total of 400 kanals of land was required for the zone.

Special assistant to the chief minister Abdul Karim told Dawn that the residents had refused to provide land for the industrial zone.

He said the second option was under consideration to declare the entire Darra town as industrial zone.

According to an official statement, Governor Shah Farman said perfection in manufacturing of handmade weapons, including shotgun, rifle and pistol, in Darra Adamkhel reflected the talent and professionalism of the local artisans in the field.

He said handmade weapons of Darra Adamkhel had a history, but unfortunately, more than 2,000 gunsmiths were neither recognised nor were they rewarded.

The governor said it was the need of the hour to own talent of the local people and promote the local arms industry like being done at global level.

He said workers attached with weapon manufacturing profession in Darra Adamkhel were an asset, so efforts should be made to promote them like other industries.

Mr Farman said handmade weapons in Darra Adamkhel had so much demand in the world, and their export could boost the arms industry, economic conditions of the local workers, and national economy.

The statement said the meeting discussed gun-proofing, professional training, and awareness creation among workers attached with the profession.

According to it, the POF officials promised the use of all available resources for gun-proofing, import of the required material, and weapon manufacturing training for workers in Darra Adamkhel.

They also said training would be imparted to gunsmiths to enhance their capacity to produce quality products.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2021
POF promises Darra gunsmiths training, raw material

Governor calls for promotion of local arms industry.
Zarvan

Train them. Help them with loans to establish their modern factories. Make it easy for them to export their weapons. Plus in Pakistan make it easy for people to legally own firearms. We already have millions with illegally owned firearms. So not allowing those who want to own legally is basically a just dumb law.
 
They probably have made more profit there than POF could ever make in last 70 years.

Waiting for the "BuT POF Is NoT a CoMmErCiAl EnTiTy" comment. What a pathetic excuse!

Good step though. Could've been done sooner.

It'll be a huge let down if they do this just for show and end up not producing anything of value at all.
 
Moon

Won't this have an increase in sophisticated weapons falling into hands of terrorists? Because AFAIK they avoided Darra guns due to poor built quality and reliability issues.
 
iLION12345_1

With this kind of plan, There also comes regulation. Obviously once they start making good firearms. They will want good customers, and these people know the terrorists are not good customers, but there is a large demand for these firearms in the country by legitimate owners as well as in foreign markets. If they play their cards right, this could be turned into a very profitable industry. A more profitable industry (one that was set-up due to the actions of the state) will also push the people of the region towards the government, who in the past have been rather angry at the governments decisions to regulate these industries and close the afghan border (due to which they lost most of their income. But it obviously had to be done).
 
Well, I doubt terrorists would buy them through legal channels. They could get them via 3rd party (exported to afg and smuggled back in) through backdoor channels via sympathetic gunsmiths.
I'm sure it'll be easier to regulate than curbing cross border smuggling, but it will still be challenging.
 
iLION12345_1

Export of weapons to Afghanistan won't be allowed anyways as they themselves have no regulations for firearms. Any exports will have to be very strictly regulated and will only be sent to countries who themselves can ensure they won't end up in the wrong hands because then Pakistan can get the blame for providing weapons to terrorists, which won't look good on FATF and other panels.
 
They should focus on coming up with a half decent rifle to re-equip our troops first rather than sourcing material for the local gun Smith's
Might as well sell the arms factory to these gun smiths maybe they might churn out a good piece
POF needs a serious revamp of their entire structure
Zero R&D
Always looking to copy popular designs(POF-X) or running after TOT from major arms manufacturers
 
Imran Khan

this BS will give quality weapons in hands of criminals terrorists even street criminals . my question is IF POF WITH BILLIONS OF BUDGET AND MOST HIGH TECH CAN NOT EXPORT GUNS THEN HOW THESE CRIMINALS WILL ? it is black spot on the face of pakistan to be removed ASAP . no guns only peace and tourism .
 
