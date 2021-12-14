What's new

POF BW-20 Battle Rifle (7.62x51mm)

Sulman Badshah

Sulman Badshah

STAFF
Feb 22, 2014
4,183
33
10,600
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Last edited:
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,370
40
21,309
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Was trying to find clues in the video to see if it's shot in Pakistan.

It looks like the pickup is right hand drive.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom