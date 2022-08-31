What's new

POF 122mm HE artillery projectiles supplied To Ukrainian Army ?

Is POF made 122mm HE artillery projectiles supplied To Ukrainian Army ?

identify these projectiles through a few key aspects, even though the marking differs from what has been seen before: firstly, distinct British-origin packaging widely used by POF and then LIU-4 fuzes, unique to Pakistani 122mm.
FbbFycXX0AA6NlC.jpg

FbbFy5sXgAEbTYD.png

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564655387655151623
 

