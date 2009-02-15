Poetry by Iqbal (English translation)

"The thoughts of young both msaked with plainFrom Qalandar's eyes can't hid remain.I know Your states for I too crost,these tracts in times which now are past.The wisw bout words do not quarrel,He heeds not shell who seeks the pearl.Men crazed wuth love of ALLAH possess,Wit that from spark the flame can guess.An import complex confirmed by heart,Is precious more than gems in mart.As good as dead is science and art,Which take not birth from bleeding heart.""By some Europeans sagethis secret was revealed,though men endowed with sense,keep points like this concealed.democracy means a modeto rule the common man :no doubt, the count the votes,but conduct do not scan.""When passion streaming from the heartTurns human lips to lyres,Some magic wings man’s music then,His song with soul inspires;Man’s words are sacred then, they soar,The ears of heaven they seek,From dust those mortal accents rise,Immortals hear them speak;So wild and wayward was my Love,Such tumult raised its sighs,Before its daring swiftly fellA song of eulogy;A bridge of converse thou hast formed‘Twixt mortal man and Me!Behold, my hands arc full of gifts,But who comes seeking here?And how shall I the right road shewWhen there’s no traveller?My loving care is there for all,If deserved but by few!Not this the clay from which I canAn Adam’s shape renew!On him who merits well I setThe brightest diadem,And those who truly questing come,A new world waits for them.Apostate hearts and palsied handsYour earthly lives debase,You all, to your great Prophet, areBringers of deep disgrace;Those idol‐breakers all have gone,You idolaters are,Abraham was the father, youHis sons, are but Azar;Now stranger bands carousal hold,Strange are both cup and wine,A strange new Kaʹba you have reared,Strange idols oh its shrine!The tulip of the wilds once reignedThe queen of blossom‐time:In this once lay the quintessenceOf loveliness sublime.Once every true‐born MussalmanBy Allah set his store,This fickle‐hearted courtesanEven you did once adore!Go, seek some constant mistress now,To her a new bond sign,Muhammad’s universal creedTo narrow bounds confine!To pray to me at break of dayYou now an ordeal deem,Your morning slumber sweeter far—Yet you would faithful seem!The hardships of the fast oppressYour natures—now grown free;Such are your ways and you still wouldAnd one your Kaʹba, One your God,And one your great Quran;Yet, still, divided each from each,Lives every Mussalman.You split yourselves in countless sects,In classes high and low;Think you the world its gifts will stillOn such as you bestow?Who now forgetfully neglectMy Rasool’s Law sublime?And whose lives write them clearly downAs servers of the time?To whom now other customs seemFar nobler than their own?By whom your great forefathers’ waysOnce followed, are forsworn?Your hearts are now of longing void,Your souls now know no zeal,You heed no more that message greatWhich Ahmad did reveal.If any fasting’s hardship bear,It is the poor, today;If worship’s echoes ring in mosques,It is the poor who pray;It is the humble and the poorWho still my name esteem,Theirs is the word, theirs is the deed,Yours the shame they redeem.The rich are drunk with wine of wealth,Their God they hardly know,It is because the poor yet liveThat wells of Faith still flow.That judgment ripe is no more theirsWho play your preachers’ role,Nor kindling accents from their lips,Reveal the flaming soul.Azan yet sounds, but never nowLike Bilal’s, soulfully;Philosophy, convictionless,Now mourns its Ghazzali,Untrod by praying feet, the mosquesLament their emptiness,For gone are those exemplars greatOf Arab godliness’Tis said: “The Muslims quit this world,Their days are on the wane,”—The paths of Al‐Quran.You roll the eye of mutual wrath,Their eye was ever kind;You err, for errors look, while theyWere generously blind.Aspiring for the Pleiades,How simple it all seems!But let there first be hearts like theirs,To justify such dreams.They reigned upon the Chinese throne,They wore the Persian crown:Where is that honour that they knew—Words are your whole renown.They fought for honour, self‐respect,Yours the self‐slayer’s knife,You shun the ties of brotherhoodThey cherished more than life.You can but weave the web of words,They did their deeds of might:You pine after a bud: they baskedIn gardens flower‐bright.The world remembers still the talesWhich hymn their bravery,And in their storied book of lifeShines their sincerity.Upon your nation’s sky you roseLike stars of brilliant hue,The lure of India’s idols madeEven Brahmans out of you;Drawn by the wander‐lust, you wentA‐roving ‘from your nests:Slothful in good, your youth next learntTo doubt their faith’s behests;‘Enlightenment’ ensnared you all,And all your ‘fetters’ fell,The land of Kaʹba you forsook,In idol‐land to dwell!If longing Qais roams no more,But seeks the town again,Leaving the lonely desert wastesTo share tile life 0f men,Qais is mad: what if he dwellsIn town or wilderness?Yet from him Layla must not veilHer face in bashfulness!Complain ye not of heart unkindThou holdest the starting bellsNought else is needed, if thy willThy onward march impels.Thou candle‐tree! thy wick‐like root,Its top with flame illumes,Thy thought is fire, its very breathAll future care consumes.And thou shalt suffer no surceaseShould Iran’s star decline,‘Tis not the vessel which decidesThe potency of wine;‘Tis proved to all the world, from talesOf Tartar conquerors,The Kaʹba brave defenders foundIn temple‐worshippers.In thee relies the bark of God,Adrift beyond the bar,The new‐born age is dark as night,And thou its dim pole‐star.The Bulgars march! the fiend of warIn fearful fury breathes;The message comes: “Sleepers, awake!The Balkan cauldron seethes.”Thou deemest this a cause of grief,Thy heart is mortified;But nay, thy pride, thy sacrifice,Thus, once again, are tried.Beneath thy foes if chargers neigh?Why tremblest thou in fright?For never, never, shall their breathExtinguish Heaven’s light.Not yet have other nations seenWhat thou art truly worth,The realm of Being has need of theeFor perfecting this earth.If aught yet keeps world alive,‘Tis thine impetuous zeal,And thou shalt rise its ruling star,And thou shalt shape its weal.This is no time for idle rest,Much yet remains undone;The lamp of tawhid needs thy touchTo make it shame the sun!‘Starting bells…’ Or the ‘marching bells’—Theexpression in Urdu is the same as the title of theanthology.It swims perpetually!Thy shield be wisdom, be thy swordThe flaming Love Divine,My fond dervish! dost thou not knowThat all the world is thine?All else but God is at thy feet,If sounds thy Takbeer great;If thou a Muslim truly art,Thy effort is thy fate.To my Muhammad be but true,And thou hast conquered me;The world is nought: thou shalt commandMy Pen of Destiny.""With courage great a war i wageGainst evils of the present age:I do not bear a fighter's name'To chieftainship I lay no claim.I am not conscious "bout this factIf it is verse or other tact:ALLAH has bestowed on me science longHis praise, reflection, charm and song.The flood of light that makes its showOn true and faithful Muslim's brow:With grandeur same is quite repleteThat fills being's soul and make completeYou do not call it unbelief,No less it is than disbelief:That truthful man may get contentWith today, for change shoe no intent.Don't grieve, for millennium and aeons moreStill lie ahead for man in store:The ever spinning heaven blueIs not devoid of planets new.""Much greed for show and fameHas put this age to shame :The glance is bright and clear,Heart's mirror, but is blear.When zeal and zest for sightexceed their greatest height,Thoughts soar to highest pointAnd soon are out of joint.That vernal drop of rainThe state of Pearl can't gainIf destined not to dwell,In lap of mother shell.Retreat is blessed state'Bout self gives Knowledge great :Alas! this found in fane or shrine."