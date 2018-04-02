What's new

Podcast: What Afghans Think About Pakistan?

Xestan

Xestan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2009
2,109
3
2,995
Recently came across this podcast with these two young Afghans who were part of the recent Pak-Afghan media engagement, they also met the PM and the COAS.

The talk is a bit long, but insightful. They basically talk about current situation in Afghanistan and how Afghan youth see Pakistan, etc etc. If you'd like to hear first hand from Afghans, this is a good video, because media (especially social media) gives us a lot of one sided news of the conflict. There's a human cost too.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ziaulislam
The country where the British(and now ISI) are blamed for everything
Replies
4
Views
591
wiseone2
W
fatman17
In Afghanistan’s Unwinnable War, What’s the Best Loss to Hope For?
Replies
2
Views
640
Dalit
Dalit
Khanate
The Trump White House's War Within
Replies
6
Views
571
maximuswarrior
maximuswarrior
Zarvan
Only 4% of drone victims in Pakistan identified as al Qaeda members
Replies
9
Views
1K
halupridol
halupridol
The SC
9/11, ISIL, Al-Qaeda, Taliban Follow Same US Intelligence Playbook
Replies
2
Views
767
FaujHistorian
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom