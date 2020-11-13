What's new

Commissioning Ceremony of Pak Navy Ship TABUK held at Romania. PNS TABUK is a multipurpose & highly adaptive platform equipped with state of the art electronic warfare, anti-ship & anti-air weapons/sensors along with modern self-protection & terminal defence system.

Capable to embark multi-role Helicopter & UAV simultaneously & can perform variety of maritime Ops. During the ceremony CO PNS TABUK highlighted role & impact of these platforms in Indian Ocean Region & acknowledged the professional competence of DAMEN Shipyards.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1327136575197765636


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1327145306375548930
 
How much time it usually takes to fully install the weapons & sensors and make it deployment ready.
 
