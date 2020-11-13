Commissioning Ceremony of Pak Navy Ship TABUK held at Romania. PNS TABUK is a multipurpose & highly adaptive platform equipped with state of the art electronic warfare, anti-ship & anti-air weapons/sensors along with modern self-protection & terminal defence system.Capable to embark multi-role Helicopter & UAV simultaneously & can perform variety of maritime Ops. During the ceremony CO PNS TABUK highlighted role & impact of these platforms in Indian Ocean Region & acknowledged the professional competence of DAMEN Shipyards.