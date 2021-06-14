What's new

PNS SAIF conducted Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Italian Navy Ship ITS CARABINIERE

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
60,663
64
95,877
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PNS SAIF conducted Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Italian Navy Ship ITS CARABINIERE in Gulf of Aden.


The aim of the exercise was to enhance interoperability and further strengthen bilateral relations between two navies. The Exercise included Maritime Interdiction Operations, Cross Deck Landings and various other serials which will enhance professional competence of men onboard and enhance cooperation among ships deployed in the region.

PNS SAIF is presently on RMSP deployment at North Arabian Sea & Gulf of Aden and is visiting Duqm, Oman in pursuance of cordial relations with regional countries.

Pakistan Navy has always remained committed in maintaining regional peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region and PN Ships are regularly deployed for conducting Maritime Security Operations in Gulf of Oman, North Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Participation of PN in bilateral/ multilateral exercises is a manifestation of PN's resolve to contribute effectively in maintenance of peace, stability and order in the region.


1623701772587.png




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1404333112084008965
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom