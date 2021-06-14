PNS SAIF conducted Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Italian Navy Ship ITS CARABINIERE

The aim of the exercise was to enhance interoperability and further strengthen bilateral relations between two navies. The Exercise included Maritime Interdiction Operations, Cross Deck Landings and various other serials which will enhance professional competence of men onboard and enhance cooperation among ships deployed in the region.PNS SAIF is presently on RMSP deployment at North Arabian Sea & Gulf of Aden and is visiting Duqm, Oman in pursuance of cordial relations with regional countries.Pakistan Navy has always remained committed in maintaining regional peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region and PN Ships are regularly deployed for conducting Maritime Security Operations in Gulf of Oman, North Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden.Participation of PN in bilateral/ multilateral exercises is a manifestation of PN's resolve to contribute effectively in maintenance of peace, stability and order in the region.