PN's Opportunity: Meteksan's NAZAR Laser Electronic Attack System

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Nov 14, 2015
Taking little break from the on-going "IK vs Establishment" saga, the Turkish Navy has recently commissioned NAZAR Laser Electronic Attack System on its frigate the Gokova (Oliver Hazard Perry class) after the final integration and tests. This Meteksan manufactured system comes at a cost of only 1% of the platform's total cost.

"The first Laser Electronic Attack System (LETS) in the Turkish Armed Forces, the GABYA-LETS was installed into the TCG GOKOVA (F-496) on 22 March 2021 as part of the NAZAR Project. This system was designed to take “soft-kill” measures against Electro-Optical guided missiles.”

The range is expected to be twice of of the US made PHALANX CIWS.




New%20folder%20(10)%2Fnazar1120.jpg

2021%2F08%2Fnazar2.jpg




www.aa.com.tr

Düşman füzelerine 'Nazar' değecek

Elektro-optik ve kızılötesi arayıcı başlığa sahip füzeleri yönlendirilmiş lazer kamaştırma ve fonksiyonel imha teknikleriyle etkisiz hale getirecek Nazar Sistemi'ni ilk kez Anadolu Ajansı görüntüledi. - Anadolu Ajansı
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr

www.navalnews.com

Turkish Navy boosts EW capabilities with Meteksan's NAZAR Laser Electronic Attack System - Naval News

The Turkish Navy recently published a document including the acquisition of Meteksan's NAZAR Laser Electronic Attack (EA) system.
www.navalnews.com www.navalnews.com
 
S.Y.A

S.Y.A

Mar 21, 2008
Just like everything else, the PN needs money to buy this system. something that we do not have.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Nov 14, 2015
Do you think the Pak Deep State is short in cash$? What are the 100% narcotic Taliban, 100% sanctioned Mollas, 100% money-laundering Sheikhs etc. for? And, don't mind the 80% of the Pak economy - run under the auspices and patronage of the Deep State - is undocumented, untaxed and unregulated. The Deep State is the ultimate Godfather, and the rest are all supposed to be its peons.....

IK has publicly stated he would have made Pak like being under the rule of "a Sher Shah Suri" if he had had access to her total economy and finances. The real bone of contention is over that, the rest are all Fasa Fiso....

Looks like the PN and Meteksan have been collaborating for many systems....

 
