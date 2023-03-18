PN's Opportunity: Meteksan's NAZAR Laser Electronic Attack System

Hakikat ve Hikmet
Taking little break from the on-going "IK vs Establishment" saga, the Turkish Navy has recently commissioned NAZAR Laser Electronic Attack System on its frigate the Gokova (Oliver Hazard Perry class) after the final integration and tests. This Meteksan manufactured system comes at a cost of only 1% of the platform's total cost.
"The first Laser Electronic Attack System (LETS) in the Turkish Armed Forces, the GABYA-LETS was installed into the TCG GOKOVA (F-496) on 22 March 2021 as part of the NAZAR Project. This system was designed to take “soft-kill” measures against Electro-Optical guided missiles.”
The range is expected to be twice of of the US made PHALANX CIWS.
Düşman füzelerine 'Nazar' değecek
Elektro-optik ve kızılötesi arayıcı başlığa sahip füzeleri yönlendirilmiş lazer kamaştırma ve fonksiyonel imha teknikleriyle etkisiz hale getirecek Nazar Sistemi'ni ilk kez Anadolu Ajansı görüntüledi. - Anadolu Ajansı
www.aa.com.tr
Turkish Navy boosts EW capabilities with Meteksan's NAZAR Laser Electronic Attack System - Naval News
The Turkish Navy recently published a document including the acquisition of Meteksan's NAZAR Laser Electronic Attack (EA) system.
www.navalnews.com
