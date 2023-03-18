PN's Opportunity: Meteksan's NAZAR Laser Electronic Attack System

S.Y.A said: Just like everything else, the PN needs money to buy this system. something that we do not have. Click to expand...

Do you think the Pak Deep State is short in cash$? What are the 100% narcotic Taliban, 100% sanctioned Mollas, 100% money-laundering Sheikhs etc. for? And, don't mind the 80% of the Pak economy - run under the auspices and patronage of the Deep State - is undocumented, untaxed and unregulated. The Deep State is the ultimate Godfather, and the rest are all supposed to be its peons.....IK has publicly stated he would have made Pak like being under the rule of "a Sher Shah Suri" if he had had access to her total economy and finances. The real bone of contention is over that, the rest are all....Looks like the PN and Meteksan have been collaborating for many systems....