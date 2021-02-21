PNIP Invites Startups with Promise of Rs. 50 Million in Funding
Posted 1 hour ago by Syeda Masooma
Pakistan National Investor Portal (PNIP) issues invitations for start-ups from across all sectors, offering Rs. 50 million in funding for each start-up.
“We’re seeking start-ups from around Pakistan across any sector with the potential to deliver impact and returns to investors,” said a statement issued by PNIP.
They said they will provide start-ups the tools they need for successfully raising capital, including developing a professional business plan that helps stack up against investor expectations, valuation model, transaction structure, term sheets, and a range of other support services and resources.
PNIP will select 20-25 startups depending on the quality of applications, which will then be provided access to a global award-winning investment readiness program.
Up to five finalists will be selected for the accelerator and receive Rs. 50 million in funding.
In case you are wondering, PNIP is Pakistan’s first and only crowd source VC fund, approved by SECP. More details can be found here: https://pnip.com.pk/
Application Process:
First, complete step 1 of the application by signing up on PNIP, which takes about 2 minutes. You’ll then receive an email to begin the full registration and profile building for listing on PNIP, which can take up to a few days to complete. You can also save and come back to it as you work, and PNIP advisors are there to support you along the way.
All applications must be submitted by March 31, 2021.
Visit www.pnip.com.pk and start the application process without delay. In case of queries, email info@pnip.com.pk.
+++++++++++++++++++++++++
Posted 1 hour ago by Syeda Masooma
Pakistan National Investor Portal (PNIP) issues invitations for start-ups from across all sectors, offering Rs. 50 million in funding for each start-up.
“We’re seeking start-ups from around Pakistan across any sector with the potential to deliver impact and returns to investors,” said a statement issued by PNIP.
They said they will provide start-ups the tools they need for successfully raising capital, including developing a professional business plan that helps stack up against investor expectations, valuation model, transaction structure, term sheets, and a range of other support services and resources.
PNIP will select 20-25 startups depending on the quality of applications, which will then be provided access to a global award-winning investment readiness program.
Up to five finalists will be selected for the accelerator and receive Rs. 50 million in funding.
In case you are wondering, PNIP is Pakistan’s first and only crowd source VC fund, approved by SECP. More details can be found here: https://pnip.com.pk/
Application Process:
First, complete step 1 of the application by signing up on PNIP, which takes about 2 minutes. You’ll then receive an email to begin the full registration and profile building for listing on PNIP, which can take up to a few days to complete. You can also save and come back to it as you work, and PNIP advisors are there to support you along the way.
All applications must be submitted by March 31, 2021.
Visit www.pnip.com.pk and start the application process without delay. In case of queries, email info@pnip.com.pk.
PNIP Invites Startups with Promise of Rs. 50 Million in Funding
Pakistan National Investor Portal (PNIP) issues invitations for start-ups from across all sectors, offering Rs. 50 million in funding for
propakistani.pk