PN vs IN fast boat Chase

Looks like the Indian boat is jubilant. You sure they are running away?
Think that’s the other way around on this one bud — or we were within your maritime boundaries. Indian and Pakistani reactions on this video indicates a very different story from the title. Hell our guys are even laughingBhartis good at running...
You don’t have to make too much effort imagining it. Same scene, but with shell-shocked pakistanis holding different equipment - not actually able to do anything.Imagine if the Pakistani boat would have been equipped with a 12.7mm and MG-3 gun station. But looking this video I just see equal equipment and demonstrations, I don’t see any Party running misleading title.
Listen to the jai shree ram chant at end by the indian navy personal.