What's new

PN vs IN fast boat Chase

Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2015
5,303
0
7,128
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Why was he holding and aiming Carl Gustaf? That shit would have end up in water. He was Standing on a moving boat looking at another fast moving target. Pakistanis were at least kneeling, just in case they have to aim.
 
Inception-06

Inception-06

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2007
4,048
18
5,340
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Imagine if the Pakistani boat would have been equipped with a 12.7mm and MG-3 gun station. But looking this video I just see equal equipment and demonstrations, I don’t see any Party running misleading title.
 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
578
-16
690
Country
India
Location
India
Inception-06 said:
Imagine if the Pakistani boat would have been equipped with a 12.7mm and MG-3 gun station. But looking this video I just see equal equipment and demonstrations, I don’t see any Party running misleading title.
Click to expand...
You don’t have to make too much effort imagining it. Same scene, but with shell-shocked pakistanis holding different equipment - not actually able to do anything.
 
A

ADIL SHERDIL

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2016
1,028
1
1,220
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
No one is running away but just showing off their boats and exchanging pleasantries. They might be about to go on a race let see whose boat is faster atleast i would have done that
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Philippine Navy christens two fast patrol crafts
Replies
0
Views
526
Zarvan
Zarvan
J
Satellite-image of PN Dockyard
2
Replies
28
Views
4K
JawadKKhan
J
Super Falcon
Pakistan Navy in talks to procure ULAQ Unmanned surface Vehicles from Turkish Meteksen Defence Systems
Replies
7
Views
2K
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
Zarvan
Qatar signs deal with Ares Shipyard for 3 fast interceptor craft
Replies
3
Views
1K
Gomig-21
Gomig-21
muhammadhafeezmalik
Pakistan has chased down record 342 against Sri Lanka
Replies
2
Views
258
fatman17
fatman17

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom