Just wanted to start a thread of this, as there seems to be a very urgent operational need for new medium sized helicopters for Pakistan Navy.



1) PN is acquiring 10 new platforms that will require helicopters 4 of these are Chinese (Type 54 Frigates) and 6 Western (MILGEM/DAMEN Frigate/Corvettes). Additionally the single OHP, 2 F-22P Frigates and 2 tankers will need helicopters. Also MSA operate 2 light corvettes that have helipads. So potentially 17 ships that require helicopters for various roles.



2) PN is retiring or has retired it's 7 Aloutte 3 helicopters and has 6 Z-9s and 8 Sea Kings remaining. The Z-9s while relatively new lack a missile capability or cannot be integrated with Western systems. The Sea Kings have been upgraded but are shore based and also cannot be used off smaller ships, also Sea Kings are often needed to support SSGN.



3) This leaves a massive capability gap, as this year and next years new ships will start being delivered and also older helicopters being withdrawn. Pak Navy needs to start inducting and training on new helicopters now but we have not even placed any orders yet. Chance most of our fleet will be without helicopter support

