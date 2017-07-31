What's new

PN mini-submarine fleet

Myth_buster_1

Myth_buster_1

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 17, 2008
8,365
2
7,674
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
SMX-23 was offered to PN in IDEADS 2006


cfd230f98870d2a33a2921b410fdf785.jpg



Frances DCN (Stand 1300, French Pavilion) is showing a new low-cost coastal submarine concept aimed at navies looking to modernise their existing submarine force or acquire a submarine capability for the first time.

The design, known as SMX-23, has been conceived to address a perceived market requirement for a robust, affordable and supportable submarine, capable of performing a range of littoral defence missions, said the company, adding: It is clear that while many navies are attracted to the advantages offered by conventional submarines in the 1,400 to 1,800-ton displacement range, not all have the financial or technical resources to operate boats of such cost and complexity.

DCNs approach has been to engineer a significantly smaller submarine design that could be built for about half the cost of a typical diesel-electric boat. Building on its experience from the Scorpene submarine programme, the company has performed a value analysis to understand the individual worth of each equipment on board.

This has allowed it to make informed judgements on the balance of performance versus cost.

At 48.8m in length and displacing 855 tonnes surfaced, the double-hulled SMX-23 would be capable of remaining submerged for up to 60 hours at 4 knots. Operated by a crew of 19 (with space for an additional two trainees), it would have a mission endurance of up to 15 days.

According to DCN, SMX-23 is designed for precise navigation in shallow waters, with the ability to conduct surveillance while bottomed on the sea floor. It would also be ideally suited for special forces missions [a lockin/ lock-out trunk for special forces is housed in the fin], intelligence gathering and minelaying.

Heavyweight torpedoes and/or anti-ship missiles could be carried in six torpedo tubes forward. There is no provision for reloads as an additional weapon stowage compartment would have required a significant increase in hull volume.

The baseline combat system produced by DCN as part of its SMX-23 study comprises a fourconsole sensor, weapon and command system, a multi-array integrated sonar system, and an above-water sensor suite comprising a primary optronic mast, electronic support measures (ESM) and a navigation radar. A secondary optronic sensor would be fitted on the ESMmast.

_________________________



a quick list

9 U-214
10+ SMX-23
4 Nuclear power sub

a nice looking PN force.
 
J

jamal18

SENIOR MEMBER
May 15, 2008
2,454
1
2,431
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
For a long time I have been thinking of the idea of a small, short range localy produced submarine. Put all that technology we have been absorbing into practice.

It will be as a force multiplier, and for export.

The idea of 6 torpedoes in tubes, with no reloads. This is not the second world war with submarines required to sink many ships. Just one enemy ship can change the entire situation.

Good training, and a confidence boost to our engineers.

Around 600 tons.
 
TOPGUN

TOPGUN

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 6, 2006
8,363
1
7,761
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Wat will be total count for PN in the near future of the sub fleet????
 
J

jamal18

SENIOR MEMBER
May 15, 2008
2,454
1
2,431
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Mark Sien said:
There's a higher chance of Pakistan buying U-210mod:

Information Dissemination: HDW Introduces Type 210mod Submarine

It would definitely be a good coastal defence submarine to help out our MRTP-33.
Click to expand...
Yes, but I am more interested in pakistan producing its own submarines.

A small coastal submarine is the ideal first step for pakistani designers and engineers. What is the point of endless tot if pakistan is still buying from abroad?

And you can't export it.

I like the idea of 8 tubes, with no reloads. Gives the submarine two shots of 4 torpedoes each.

Slugger, I meant a small submarine for an anti-ship role.Pakistan made its own midget submarine years ago.
 
Super Falcon

Super Falcon

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 3, 2008
14,042
-4
5,342
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
some nuke subs from china should be high on agenda for our naval aquasitions because our navy is very small to indian and we need nuke subs to give IN something to think about and im damn sure as their land forces are very scared to face our armed land forces IN will be scaring to by PN
 
must7

must7

FULL MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
295
0
40
Super Falcon said:
some nuke subs from china should be high on agenda for our naval aquasitions because our navy is very small to indian and we need nuke subs to give IN something to think about and im damn sure as their land forces are very scared to face our armed land forces IN will be scaring to by PN
Click to expand...
Improved Song class called 039G1 which actually look a lot like our Agosta-90B (surprise .. surprise) ... have already given a heart attack to USN Kitty Hawk and with the ability to carry ASCM .. I think we should be talking about these subs a lot. It is also believed that the latest Song class has an integrated AIP system .. of course operation experience of integration of an AIP system will take time.

Ofcourse the PN still wants to carry on with Western sub and be get interested in a next generation Chinese sub. I would say .. the Chinese sub is surely a system to be bought in the future, as it would not be with conditions attached.

However, to have a nuke sub from China might be difficult as we donot know the copyright conditions of the nuclear power plant which might be provided by Russia (I suppose) !
 
ahussains

ahussains

FULL MEMBER
Mar 25, 2007
454
0
5
IF 3 214 are comming and we allowed to make 2 Agosta 90B with some upgrades like capable of launching Babur Cruise Missile that can done the Job very well .
 
Super Falcon

Super Falcon

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 3, 2008
14,042
-4
5,342
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
agosta 90 b should only be used for attack sub chinese sub i think should be buyed specially song class atleast 4 of them and 2 to 3 nuke sus and i dont think so russia have conditions for nuke sub with china if even they had china will make a way to counter it as they did it in JF 17 case
 
TOPGUN

TOPGUN

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 6, 2006
8,363
1
7,761
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Ok once again can anyone tell me wat will be the total count of PN sub fleet in the future ?? thx.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Reichsmarschall
TURKEY’S STM WINS PAKISTANI NAVAL INFRASTRUCTURE CONTRACT
2
Replies
21
Views
12K
DESERT FIGHTER
DESERT FIGHTER
fatman17
KSEW - Projects
2 3
Replies
37
Views
6K
fatman17
fatman17
kalu_miah
Future Submarine fleet for Bangladesh
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
16K
banvanaxl
banvanaxl
Horus
The Pakistan Navy | Transformation from Fledgling Force to a Fighting Machine
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
90
Views
29K
Malghani
Malghani
Myth_buster_1
  • Sticky
Pakistan Navy P-3C Orion Thread
37 38 39 40 41 42
Replies
622
Views
151K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom