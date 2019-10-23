PN First Customer of New Generation Naval Air Defence System

Windjammer
Pakistan Navy is the first customer of MBDA Albatros NG / CAMM-ER naval air defence system naval-based SAM, to be used on Babur class guided missile corvettes.
Italy is a reliable trade partner. We wanted aspides/spada 2000, they provided it. We wanted m109L and what not, they provided. They arent the us. They are niceWhat is the Long term Supply / Delivery outlook for this supplier ?
Considering the recent USA-Australia-UK angle , worth considering how these tech & missile would not get impacted by any future political issue like we deal with US engines for T-129
It would be a huge time waste to get something like 30-40 missiles and then suppliers changes their mind to supply missiles
