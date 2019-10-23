What's new

PN First Customer of New Generation Naval Air Defence System

Reasonable Addition congratulation if the news is true
Surprised Turkish manufacturers did not had their own weapons package available

But seems like good purchase, What kind of Missile numbers ? We are getting with the package

  • Sweetener Deal , Purchase of Navy Helicopter fleet from Qatar of UK origin
  • Real Deal , Weapons Package for Pakistani Milgem Corvettes

It seems Pakistan will have good mix of European / Chinese Navy Assets , and Systems.
 
What is the Long term Supply / Delivery outlook for this supplier ?
Considering the recent USA-Australia-UK angle , worth considering how these tech & missile would not get impacted by any future political issue like we deal with US engines for T-129

It would be a huge time waste to get something like 30-40 missiles and then suppliers changes their mind to supply missiles
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
What is the Long term Supply / Delivery outlook for this supplier ?
Considering the recent USA-Australia-UK angle , worth considering how these tech & missile would not get impacted by any future political issue like we deal with US engines for T-129

It would be a huge time waste to get something like 30-40 missiles and then suppliers changes their mind to supply missiles
Italy is a reliable trade partner. We wanted aspides/spada 2000, they provided it. We wanted m109L and what not, they provided. They arent the us. They are nice
 
As long as there is large stock of Missiles and key component spare
Some what skeptical about deal

Navy likes to test 1-2 missiles now and then for testing so must have large quantity of Missiles supplied

Normally when ever USA is involved , there is reliability factor as supplier , considering they are attempting close ties with UK , unsure if these system would be prone to any indirect , lack of parts or supplies
Is this Italian company based system or UK based system ? I misunderstood it to be from UK
 
