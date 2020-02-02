PN Atlantic crew why are they hero’s of Pakistan!

It has been 21 years and I wanted to set the record state.the Atlantic incident was a result of cowardice of the IAF, amazing bravery of the PN naval aviators and A fault due to integration of various system European and American.most of Pakistan’s Air defence maps are based on American NAD 83coordinates system.A quick word on Datums and coordinate systems . The earth is not round.....no i am not a flat earthier....lol... it’s sperichal I.e. like an egg. What is more complicated, that it’s not a perfect egg but rather a weird dented egg. To create a coordinate system one has to draw a circle or an ellipse around the earth that best fits the egg. The problem is that this ellipse does not fit in every place correctly which is called the datum error.The French or Europeans Atlantic natively uses a European datum. So when you feed this system American maps the system generates an error. If one has experience flying in the PN Atlantic you hear the aircrew resenting the maps continually to remove this error.On the fateful day, I believe the aircraft was on routine training exercise! the exit from PNS Meehan takes the plane near the Indian border to the Arabian Sea. I believe this to be training as the aircraft was not armed to such an extent that it was not even carrying chaffs and flares.There are some mauvours done to fly the plane at a certain height to hide the aircraft from ships due to water vapors. This was practiced and due to the error in the map the aircraft veered into Indian territory of about 3 kms which is around the error generated. They did not know this and were veering in and out of Indian territory. At this point Pakistani ground radar ordered the aircraft to change direction. the message did not get thorough. A PAF aircraft also tried to contact the PN aircraft but to no avail. I assume that The Pakistani forces did not use guard as they did not want to warn the Indians. Back then the datalaink link17 did not exists to send a encrypted text message. The aircrew still did not corrected their trajectory and were flying towards the Arabian Sea near or slightly inside the Indian border when two IAF MIG 21s were scrambled along with a SAR helicopter of the Indian navy. The aircraft quickly got to the Atlantic and ordered it to turn towards India. At this point the Atlantic crew realized what happened!India and Pakistan have a treaty which says that unarmed military aircraft flying up to 10kms in each other’s borders will not be attacked. An example of this is an Indian chopper landing in Pakistan when they ran out of fuel and were returnedThis is the point my friends where the difference comes between the brave and meek. Where the sacrifice and discipline, the tradition of the Pakistani soldier comes to light.Knowing that they can not outrun the Mig, knowing that they did not even have chaff and flares these hero’s turned their aircraft towards and slowed down. A last effort to out maneuver the enemy. The Atlantic is a turbo prop slower aircraft. It can reduce its speed to forces fighter jets to fly over as jets can not fly at slow speeds. The Indians who wanted to take a war trophy decided to fire on this unarmed aircraft, the pilots onboard must have know this and knew that this tactics will either help them to return home or die trying. Either way they will not let their Aircraft be taken by the enemy. These soldiers committed to their duty and aviated till the last minute. They then become Shaeeds, writing their names in the history books to be remembered for all time to come!The error in our maps was corrected by some patriots, although their efforts pale in comparison to our brave sailors who decided to take Shadat 20,000 feet above the sea. These efforts will inshallah ensure this never happens again.