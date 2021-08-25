What's new

PMTA submits proposal for change in Orange Line metro train fares

PMTA submits proposal for change in Orange Line metro train fares





LAHORE: The Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA) has recommended the provincial government to introduce a distance-based fares for Orange Line metro train commuters, ARY News reported on Tuesday.
According to a new proposal, the PMA has suggested the government to charge Rs20 fare for 0-5km distance, Rs30 for 5-10km, Rs40 for 10-15km, Rs50 for 15-20km, Rs60 for 20-25km and Rs70 for 25km and above distance.
The new fares would come into effect after getting approval from Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The commercial operation of the Orange Line metro train started in October 2020 with a flat fare of Rs40 per/trip.
On Monday, the Punjab government had decided to introduce environment-friendly electric buses in Lahore, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur to facilitate the people of respective cities.
The decision was taken in a meeting of the Punjab Masstransit Authority held in Lahore with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the chair.
Read: LAHORE, FAISALABAD, OTHER PUNJAB CITIES TO GET ELECTRIC BUSES
Similarly, the meeting decided to extend the scope of Punjab Transport Company to remote areas of the province.
The CM also directed strict action against vehicle owners using sub-standard gas cylinders, adding that crackdown should be continued against vehicles using LPG cylinders. The chief minister also directed concerned officials to present comprehensive recommendations before the cabinet meeting to take a final decision.
The 27-kilometre metro train is expected cost 2251.06 billion Rupees($0.6 billion)

(Ministry of science and technology pakistan
Heavy industries taxila
PAC
Pakistan tool factory)

By the collaboration of above mentioned Industries and Ministry we could Build this Train Project in Pakistan for Pakistan.
And all the big cities of Pakistan will get benifit of this. We need to Work on Made in Pakistan project, rather then import.
 
