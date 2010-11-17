PM’s tax payment surged 172pc in 2018; while 172 lawmakers paid 'zero' tax in 2018

The tax return figures of Pakistani parliamentarians never cease to amaze and the statistics for the year 2018 released on Friday have not disappointed either as they show that only five lawmakers paid 60% of the total amount paid by members of the lower and upper houses of parliament in taxes.

Making matters more interesting, the Tax Directory 2018, which the PTI government launched on Friday after delay of almost one and half years, also reveals that 45 members of parliament did not even submit their income tax returns to the Federal Board of Revenue for that year.



Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who is also the senior vice president of the PML-N, leads the list of the highest tax-paying lawmakers as he paid Rs241.3 million in income tax during the year when he was premier of the country.



His returns were 8,000% higher than the previous year and also equal to 30% of the total taxes paid by all members of parliament.



The tax returns of Prime Minister Imran Khan also jumped by 172% to Rs282,449 in 2018 in comparison with the previous year. As a tax year starts on July 1 and ends on June 30, the figures were submitted during the first year of the PTI government.



The figures show that tax contributions of the parliamentarians are constantly increasing since the launch of the first edition seven years ago.



However, they remain below potential given the lawmakers’ lifestyles.



Of the 401 National Assembly and Senate members, who submitted their income tax returns for 2018, 70 paid more than Rs1 million.



But after excluding the top five taxpayers who paid almost 60% of the total taxes, the payments by the remaining 396 members are very low.

