What's new

PM’s tax payment surged 172pc in 2018; while 172 lawmakers paid 'zero' tax in 2018

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
143
0
64
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued its tax directory of the parliamentarians for the Tax Year 2018-19, ARY News reported on Friday.

• Former premier Abbasi emerged as highest taxpaying parliamentarian
• CM Buzdar, Vawda, Zartaj Gul among non-taxpayers
• 311 MNAs, 90 senators paid Rs800m


These parliamentarians belonged to the Upper and Lower Houses of the Parliament.


According to the tax details, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tax of Rs2,82,449, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid Rs 2,94,117 and former president Asif Ali Zardari paid tax of Rs28,91,455 in the year 2018. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abassi paid Rs 241,329,362.



President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif paid Rs97,30,545 in terms of tax, Federal Minister Hammad Azhar Rs22,445, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Rs1,83,900 and Hamza Shehbaz paid tax of Rs87,05,368, the tax directory disclosed.


Planning and Development Minister, Asad Umar paid 53,46,342 rupees in tax while JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq paid Rs2,16,800 in national exchequer.


Furthermore, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz paid 3,67,460 rupees in tax in the year 2018-19, while Azam Swai paid 5,90,916 rupees, the tax directory disclosed.


Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Chaudhry Tanvir Ahmed Khan paid 32,38,733 rupees and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak paid 18,26,899 as tax in the year.



According to tax details, Federal Minister for Railways paid Rs5,79,011 tax, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Rs10,46,699, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed paid, 3,74,728 rupees, Maritime Minister Ali Zaidi paid Rs8,96,191 and Fawad Chaudhry paid Rs16,98,651 rupees in tax during 2018.


Meanwhile, the tax directly showed that Cheif Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda , former health minister Aamir Kyani and Zartaj Gul paid ‘zero’ tax in 2018.

arynews.tv

FBR reveals tax details of PM Imran, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued its tax directory of the parliamentarians for the Tax Year 2018-19, ARY News reported on Friday.
arynews.tv arynews.tv

For full detail:

 
Last edited:
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
143
0
64
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The tax return figures of Pakistani parliamentarians never cease to amaze and the statistics for the year 2018 released on Friday have not disappointed either as they show that only five lawmakers paid 60% of the total amount paid by members of the lower and upper houses of parliament in taxes.
Making matters more interesting, the Tax Directory 2018, which the PTI government launched on Friday after delay of almost one and half years, also reveals that 45 members of parliament did not even submit their income tax returns to the Federal Board of Revenue for that year.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who is also the senior vice president of the PML-N, leads the list of the highest tax-paying lawmakers as he paid Rs241.3 million in income tax during the year when he was premier of the country.

His returns were 8,000% higher than the previous year and also equal to 30% of the total taxes paid by all members of parliament.

The tax returns of Prime Minister Imran Khan also jumped by 172% to Rs282,449 in 2018 in comparison with the previous year. As a tax year starts on July 1 and ends on June 30, the figures were submitted during the first year of the PTI government.

The figures show that tax contributions of the parliamentarians are constantly increasing since the launch of the first edition seven years ago.

However, they remain below potential given the lawmakers’ lifestyles.

Of the 401 National Assembly and Senate members, who submitted their income tax returns for 2018, 70 paid more than Rs1 million.

But after excluding the top five taxpayers who paid almost 60% of the total taxes, the payments by the remaining 396 members are very low.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S SBP to bear fee for online tax, duty payments Pakistan Economy 0
Devil Soul Punjab collecting 97% of taxes through e-payment: Pasha Pakistan Economy 1
Zibago Imran ‘cleared’ over tax payment by firm managing his finances Social & Current Events 12
Bratva Imran Khan declares his assets and tax payments Pakistani Siasat 38
veekysingh Pakistan Cricket Board accounts sealed over non-payment of taxes Social & Current Events 0
mr42O Hamid Mir asked Nawaz Sharif about his low tax payment ?? what an Answer Pakistani Siasat 1
ghazi52 FBR slaps Rs35m tax penalty on Justice Isa’s wife Sarina Isa Insaf - Justice 0
Morpheus Karachi’s Saddar – the highest tax-paying market in Pakistan Social & Current Events 7
Morpheus FBR reveals tax details of PM Imran, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Social & Current Events 16
L Featured Toyota Motors halts expansion plans in India, blames high tax regime Central & South Asia 31

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top