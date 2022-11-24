PM's Japan visit postponed​

PM's Japan visit postponed The prime minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina’s visit to Japan has been postponed

Diplomatic CorrespondentDhakaPublished: 24 Nov 2022, 05: 46Prime minister Sheikh Hasina BSSPrime minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina’s visit to Japan has been postponed and the fresh date of the tour will be announced soon.The PM was supposed to visit Japan on 29 November.Earlier, the state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam told newsmen that PM Sheikh Hasina’s visit to Japan will be postponed as the both countries are yet to reach consensus on several bilateral agreements and memorandum of understandings (MoUs).The discussion is underway, the state minister added.The foreign ministry sources said the PM is likely to visit Japan at the beginning of next year.