Pmln's Ahsan Iqbal doing boot polish again

I am really happy with the budget. There is good chance PTI will win again in 2023. That means 10 years rule by PTI. By then they should have got literacy sorted out in KPK and some of the investmemt will begin to lift Balochistan also. Expect South Punjab to also develop. Gilgit-Baltistan is recieving extra funding as well as erstwhile tribal areas.By then western corridor will be complete and Gwadar operation. Pakistan will be positioned for lift off. Don't expect Sindh to improve. That dump will continue to be divided between the elite "tax payers" and the dumb "Sindhis". Best thing is throw the keys away and leave both to wrestle with each other.