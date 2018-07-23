PMLN Working For International Players

Path-Finder
ELITE MEMBER
- Feb 7, 2013
- 20,630
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
After meeting #$%&* sharif the afghani bc gave an interview in UK and barked word for word what #$%&* sharif says against its own Nations institution word by word. ponder on that.
Then the league b####n c####hi doesn't end there the botox harlot goes a step further to tweet a fake video to create hysteria after most like sniffing some of her peo's methane.
Any questions on the loyalties of this party is? its NOT with Pakistan.