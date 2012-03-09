What's new

PMLN was planning to blame agencies (ISI) for Talal Ch's incident - Gen (R) Amjad Shoaib

We were informed that PMLN was planning to blame agencies (ISI) for Talal Chaudhry's incident that "Talal Chaudhry was thrashed by some unidentified people", but that plan was failed due to his video being viral on social media - Gen (R) Amjad Shoaib
 
