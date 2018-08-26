/ Register

PMLN wants Raza Rabbani or Yousef Raza Gillani for Presidantial Polls

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Hiraa, Aug 26, 2018 at 4:29 PM.

    Hiraa

    Hiraa FULL MEMBER

    But Zardari seems to be sticking to Atizaz Ahsan

     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Let 'em decide..In-sha-Allah they will loose. If there was any chance to win..Zardari himself would have decided to run.
     
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    • Thanks Thanks x 1
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    #RazaRabbaniAlert
     
    Devil Soul

    Devil Soul ELITE MEMBER

    PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election


    ISLAMABAD: Jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has put his eight behind PPP leader Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani for the upcoming election of President of Pakistan, Geo News reported.

    According to sources, PML-N may withdraw its candidates if a consensus is reached to field the former premier for the presidential election that is scheduled to take place on September 4.

    Sources add that PML-N is strongly opposed to Aitzaz Ahsan’s name for the prized slot.

    On the other hand, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has refused to pull Ahsan off the race despite the opposition’s demands to do so.

    Apart from Gilani, the PML-N is also willing to support Raza Rabbani for the coveted position.

    It may be mentioned here that opposition parties are bound to field their candidate for the election by Monday.
     
