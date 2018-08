Not really. You could avoid disturbing the national equilibrium by simply just dividing the present Punjab's share amongst the two new emergent Punjabs.



It makes all the sense. Punjab with nearly 100 million people is too large. The CM at Lahore can even give the centre challange. In addition by breaking Punjab it would diffuse development and usher in Multan as new centre of gravity that would help the south. It is win win for all. Lahore would be cut to size. In fact I think Punjab should be divided into three. West Punjab [Rawalpindi], North Punjab [Lahore], South Punjab [Multan].

Click to expand...