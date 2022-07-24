Pmln to Restart its "Civilian Supremacy" and "Vote ko Izzat Do" Drama Very Soon

Dr. Strangelove said: The biggest casualty in this whole drama has been the Biggest Perpetrators "The Establishment" themselves. They will never recover from this. Click to expand...

Ab to certified lifafay bhi yeh kehne par majboor ho gaye hain...kuch to sharam kar lo ab N walo...at least stick to one thing and don't flip flop around like a flaccid d!ckAchi baat hai, inhain bhi thori aqal aye keh har 3 saal bad yeh chawwal marna zaroori nhn hota.The one silver lining we can get out of this is that finally we may see free and fair elections, IF N also goes on an anti-establishment tirade.BUT, we will of course be seeing the good cop bad cop baray mian chotay mian dramaybazi again...let's see if the estab falls for it or not, and whether our gullible awam falls for it or not.Baray mian sahab ko dhoka ho gaya, unhain party nay gumrah kia, lut gaye barbad ho gaye rona dhona will start very soon.Ullu da patha.