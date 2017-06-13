PMLN starts playing victim card

It is no secret, Zardari and Nawaz are marked individuals, their end isn't too far off the horizon. As for the children of these two, remember when your predecessors are gone, your turn would only last a blink of an eye.



Your dirty politics, traitorous character, greed riddled obsession for power is but a speck in the grand scheme. As much as you think you're worth, as hard as you may beat your chests about your power .... you are not even the size of a grain of sand before Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah.



You do not own Pakistan, Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah does. You can buy Pakistanis due to their ignorance or greed, but you can't buy or intimidate a Muslim.



Pakistanis and the world shall witness what Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah does to PPP, PMN-L and those who join them, when the People of Pakistan oppose your thuggery, your political mafia and your gangsters.



Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah's punishment is terrifyingly awesome, for HE is Al-Akbar.