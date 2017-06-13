What's new

PMLN starts playing victim card

A

Abdulrehman 2978

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 9, 2021
50
0
97
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Last edited by a moderator:
Nasr

Nasr

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
2,030
3
3,686
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It is no secret, Zardari and Nawaz are marked individuals, their end isn't too far off the horizon. As for the children of these two, remember when your predecessors are gone, your turn would only last a blink of an eye.

Your dirty politics, traitorous character, greed riddled obsession for power is but a speck in the grand scheme. As much as you think you're worth, as hard as you may beat your chests about your power .... you are not even the size of a grain of sand before Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah.

You do not own Pakistan, Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah does. You can buy Pakistanis due to their ignorance or greed, but you can't buy or intimidate a Muslim.

Pakistanis and the world shall witness what Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah does to PPP, PMN-L and those who join them, when the People of Pakistan oppose your thuggery, your political mafia and your gangsters.

Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah's punishment is terrifyingly awesome, for HE is Al-Akbar.
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
3,255
1
3,345
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
At first hand, while PML (Narender) and all of its allies boycotted the proceedings of vote of confidence then why they feel it necessary to go to that area, where out of emotion situation could turn ugly.
These are not leaders but thieves and corrupts, deliberately wants to turn situation ugly to use it in their favour.
If they keep on doing this people should kick their butts, so they do not have to play victims but actually become victims.
 
Verve

Verve

ELITE MEMBER
May 15, 2014
10,058
8
13,632
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
They send in this scum woman to instigate and then come in charging from behind accusing others. Get slapped and receive a Kaptaan shoe on head in return and then run off.

Now all media is going crazy over this and Nani Churail is congratulating these scum as lions.
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
6,994
-1
10,538
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Verve said:
Sting and they are owners of videos as well so original recording device and uncut videos will be made available in court. This will be valid evidence.
Click to expand...
Yes this is developing news let's see how much this can work in ecp investigation... As per ethizaz ehsan, this may lead to gillani removal if proved correct
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
2,683
-6
6,370
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dehati aurat hai yeh noon league... Subha karappa, sham ko karappa, her jagga pay rolla, her waqt ka rona dhona...
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
13,992
9
21,547
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
A

Abdulrehman 2978

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 9, 2021
50
0
97
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
khail007 said:
At first hand, while PML (Narender) and all of its allies boycotted the proceedings of vote of confidence then why they feel it necessary to go to that area, where out of emotion situation could turn ugly.
These are not leaders but thieves and corrupts, deliberately wants to turn situation ugly to use it in their favour.
If they keep on doing this people should kick their butts, so they do not have to play victims but actually become victims.
Click to expand...
They wanted to make this controversial just like they made NA75 Controversial. They went to areas where PTI supporters were rallying. Went in between them. Starting cursing at them and beating them. Started chanting bad slogans. Resulted in them getting beat up buy PTI supporters. Now they claiming that Imran khan and PTI invited these thugs to beat and harras us
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
13,992
9
21,547
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Abdulrehman 2978 said:
They wanted to make this controversial just like they made NA75 Controversial. They went to areas where PTI supporters were rallying. Went in between them. Starting cursing at them and beating them. Started chanting bad slogans. Resulted in them getting beat up buy PTI supporters. Now they claiming that Imran khan and PTI invited these thugs to beat and harras us
Click to expand...
Good. Beat these goons further. No need for PTI to be on the defensive.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 7, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

haviZsultan
Has Chaudhry Nisar blamed the Chinese for their own kidnapping?
Replies
10
Views
657
HAIDER
HAIDER
Tameem
Who Creates SSP/LEJ
Replies
8
Views
1K
SBD-3
SBD-3

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom