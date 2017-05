A clip for N$'s self reflection to see how he fared in reality vs what he promised by selling hollow slogans to buy the future of awaam:It ends at very appropriate sentence where N$ says "what will be the pride of the nation, which takes kashkol everywhere to borrow?"Total projected debt of Pakistan is estimated to be around $115 billion by 2020 - and with no planning on infrastructure; what economic activity would adequately service and retire this debt of humungous magnitude - guess Dar being an Economics Wizard can shed some light on it.