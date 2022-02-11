PMLN Propaganda: Pakistan economy a man made disaster, Fugitive, finance minister and current senator of pakistan

ziaulislam
Heart breaking and man made disaster
I was skeptical but i agree with our senator and representative of pakistan
His ideals and system works
As he points out pakistan economy was much bigger in $$ terms when it was propped up via increasing dollar value
Countries like lebanon were business centers and have run great with imports dont know whats this obcession with CAD and exports
What matters is GDP growth, load shedding and inflation
What works shouldnt be broken
Inshallah we will be back again
ہم آ ئیں گے دوبارہ
