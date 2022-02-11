What's new

PMLN Propaganda: Pakistan economy a man made disaster, Fugitive, finance minister and current senator of pakistan

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,811
10
16,801
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Heart breaking and man made disaster
Screenshot_20220211-080429_Twitter.jpg


Screenshot_20220211-030117_Twitter.jpg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491908568290897928

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1492037064065433612

I was skeptical but i agree with our senator and representative of pakistan

His ideals and system works
As he points out pakistan economy was much bigger in $$ terms when it was propped up via increasing dollar value

Countries like lebanon were business centers and have run great with imports dont know whats this obcession with CAD and exports
What matters is GDP growth, load shedding and inflation

What works shouldnt be broken
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491874843356286981

Inshallah we will be back again :pakistan: :pakistan: :pakistan: 😍 😍 😍
ہم آ ئیں گے دوبارہ
 
Last edited:
T

tkmd

FULL MEMBER
Aug 24, 2013
374
0
411
Lebanon??? Thats ur example. You people are all idiots. How is Lebanon’s economy doing the last few years? Oh its destroyed? Why? Oh bc they have massive debts they cant pay? Bc they have zero exports? Bc they have no more credit?

Stfu.
 
M

mingle

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 4, 2015
5,238
2
3,777
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
ziaulislam said:
Heart breaking and man made disaster
View attachment 814524

View attachment 814525

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491908568290897928

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1492037064065433612

I was skeptical but i agree with our senator and representative of pakistan

His ideals and system works
As he points out pakistan economy was much bigger in $$ terms when it was propped up via increasing dollar value

Countries like lebanon were business centers and have run great with imports dont know whats this obcession with CAD and exports
What matters is GDP growth, load shedding and inflation

What works shouldnt be broken
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491874843356286981

Inshallah we will be back again :pakistan: :pakistan: :pakistan: 😍 😍 😍
ہم آ ئیں گے دوبارہ
Click to expand...
Yeh nahi atay abb in ka waqat guzer gaya Hai
 
A

AsifIjaz

FULL MEMBER
May 22, 2014
976
3
1,022
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
How can we give precedence to a guy who destroyed the economy twice... admitted on oath of money laundering and ran away from law in the middle of the tenure of his own party's government.

People who still see these outlaws as saviours are a lost cause
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,811
10
16,801
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
AsifIjaz said:
How can we give precedence to a guy who destroyed the economy twice... admitted on oath of money laundering and ran away from law in the middle of the tenure of his own party's government.

People who still see these outlaws as saviours are a lost cause
Click to expand...
Single day of lion life is not worth it

We will stay away for second chance

Rather 9th chance

Soon qazi issa will give us clean chit and will label IK as womenizer unfit to rule
8d2a66795cbaa7e6dd6fff4dd799f5da.jpg
jlzFiEmF_RpgRqdQ4rtekEn_i45Xj4_ysq9Zv3LTRhY.jpg
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,558
-1
9,506
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ziaulislam said:
Heart breaking and man made disaster
View attachment 814524

View attachment 814525

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491908568290897928

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1492037064065433612

I was skeptical but i agree with our senator and representative of pakistan

His ideals and system works
As he points out pakistan economy was much bigger in $$ terms when it was propped up via increasing dollar value

Countries like lebanon were business centers and have run great with imports dont know whats this obcession with CAD and exports
What matters is GDP growth, load shedding and inflation

What works shouldnt be broken
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491874843356286981

Inshallah we will be back again :pakistan: :pakistan: :pakistan: 😍 😍 😍
ہم آ ئیں گے دوبارہ
Click to expand...
When Pak was progressing faster then china , 45 billion dollar loan taken by harami league during there 5 years term,
Trade deficit was over 40 billion dollars , and state bank reserves were 7 billion dollars … abhi bhi kai khoti k buxhy in begairton ki baton ma believe kiay baithay hain :lol:
 
LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
12,463
77
14,799
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
tkmd said:
Lebanon??? Thats ur example. You people are all idiots. How is Lebanon’s economy doing the last few years? Oh its destroyed? Why? Oh bc they have massive debts they cant pay? Bc they have zero exports? Bc they have no more credit?

Stfu.
Click to expand...
I agree with you but language alert.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Indos
(Indonesia Finance Minister) What Will it Take to Realize Pakistan’s Potential? 2015 opinion as World Bank Managing Director
Replies
2
Views
399
Indos
Indos
L
Pakistan’s trove of ancient treasures, lost civilizations and hidden relics
Replies
0
Views
159
Last starfighter
L
Chakar The Great
At a time of a global pandemic, there are indicators that despite the world economies being affected, Pakistan is making economic progress
Replies
1
Views
481
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Team Corruption, PDM are out of ideas, Prime Minister's Victorious Speech CLEAR VICTORY
Replies
8
Views
533
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
HAIDER
Open sky policy: A financial disaster for Pakistan
Replies
7
Views
685
A.A. Khan
A.A. Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom