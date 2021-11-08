What's new

PMLN Media Cell Trends Against Oversees Pakistanis

ziaulislam said:
Love you..maryum nawaz next PM of pakistan
She will lead us with next boom(& burst)

My great leaders will save pakistan for next 50 years(provided it survives)

what is Pakistan? over 200 million porpers who cannot think beyond flour and refined sugar. anyway new demigods of amritsari heritage are ready along with Sindh's finest zardari clan.
 
ziaulislam said:
Love you..maryum nawaz next PM of pakistan
She will lead us with next boom(& burst)

My great leaders will save pakistan for next 50 years(provided it survives)

AND the absolute answer is if Maryam the fake drama queen comes in power it will be more than bust you will see moti jee visiting her premises and probably selling Pakistani assets one by one.
 
koolio said:
AND the absolute answer is if Maryam the fake drama queen comes in power it will be more than bust you will see moti jee visiting her premises and probably selling Pakistani assets one by one.
Lol which assets..mashallah i would like to know if anything is left over after 2018
Inshallah its not matter of if its when will people elect her..inshallah 2023 is our year
 
ziaulislam said:
Lol which assets..mashallah i would like to know if anything is left over after 2018
Inshallah its not matter of if its when will people elect her..inshallah 2023 is our year
Pakistani state assets such as tourist motels, agriculture, banks even defence related, you should know by now she is a twisted warped mental women who is willing to go any extreme.
 
