PMLN Media Cell Trends Against Oversees Pakistanis

any league wants to explain this??
maaen nawaj is exempt from it. because it picks up its haram khalar and goes to Pakistan to rule it! where as oversees people dont rule Pakistan.Over seas Pakistanis?????? You mean like that fat shit Nawaz sitting in London?
what is Pakistan? over 200 million porpers who cannot think beyond flour and refined sugar. anyway new demigods of amritsari heritage are ready along with Sindh's finest zardari clan.Love you..maryum nawaz next PM of pakistan
She will lead us with next boom(& burst)
My great leaders will save pakistan for next 50 years(provided it survives)
Pakistan will do greatwhat is Pakistan? over 200 million porpers who cannot think beyond flour and refined sugar. anyway new demigods of amritsari heritage are ready along with Sindh's finest zardari clan.
Lol which assets..mashallah i would like to know if anything is left over after 2018AND the absolute answer is if Maryam the fake drama queen comes in power it will be more than bust you will see moti jee visiting her premises and probably selling Pakistani assets one by one.
no, those days are gone. with EV's and rigid control on so called climate mandate the global demand is going to go down even the GCC is moving away from oil and into industry.Pakistan will do great
As
Long as arabs are available to bail us out
Pakistani state assets such as tourist motels, agriculture, banks even defence related, you should know by now she is a twisted warped mental women who is willing to go any extreme.Lol which assets..mashallah i would like to know if anything is left over after 2018
Inshallah its not matter of if its when will people elect her..inshallah 2023 is our year