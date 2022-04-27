PMLN Maryam nawaz jalsa failed - losing popularity

is say zayda to school kay mela may student ka rash hota hai
aesa hi hai pmln bas lefafa sahafi khareed saktay hai baki awaam mai popularity khatm ho chukiis say zayda to school kay mela may student ka rash hota hai
i keep hearing this khokar group on twitter are they like mafia or something of punjabKhokar Palace the most vile and criminal gang in Lahore.
Plmn is the result of such brothel houses like Khokar Palace. She returned to the birth place of her family.
Literally the entire party is criminals, fraudsters, killers, dacoits using their haram and looted wealth to subdue populace, rent presstitutes, buy loyalties of judges.
is say zayda to school kay mela may student ka rash hota hai
i keep hearing this khokar group on twitter are they like mafia or something of punjab