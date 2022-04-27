What's new

PMLN Maryam nawaz jalsa failed - losing popularity

AZ1 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519388330080751616
Khokar Palace the most vile and criminal gang in Lahore.

Plmn is the result of such brothel houses like Khokar Palace. She returned to the birth place of her family.

Literally the entire party is criminals, fraudsters, killers, dacoits using their haram and looted wealth to subdue populace, rent presstitutes, buy loyalties of judges.
 
Patriot forever said:
Khokar Palace the most vile and criminal gang in Lahore.

Plmn is the result of such brothel houses like Khokar Palace. She returned to the birth place of her family.

Literally the entire party is criminals, fraudsters, killers, dacoits using their haram and looted wealth to subdue populace, rent presstitutes, buy loyalties of judges.
i keep hearing this khokar group on twitter are they like mafia or something of punjab
 

