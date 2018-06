Awam/People

PML-N’s parliamentary board interviews candidates in Multan



A meeting of PML-N's parliamentary board held under the chair of its president Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here on Tuesday and interviewed the candidates of Multan division for party tickets.



PML-N supreme leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Kh Muhammad Asif, Kh Saad Rafique, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Syed Mushahid Hussain, Salman Shahbaz and others attended the meeting to select party candidates for contesting the general elections to be held on 25th July this year.



Addressing the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif said PML-N will take part in the elections with its head high as a record number of development projects have been completed during its tenure.



"PML-N government has served the people in centre and Punjab in the real sense and record development projects have been completed in southern Punjab which has won the hearts of the people," he claimed. Shahbaz Sharif said candidates having the passion of public service will be given priority as our mission is to serve the people.



Maryam, Hamza appear before PML-N parliamentary panel as ‘workers and candidates’



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the party’s parliamentary board for an interview ahead issuance of tickets for the upcoming general elections.



Chaired by PML-N supremo and deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the board interviewed candidates aspiring to be lawmakers.



Taking to social media, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz expressed gratitude for appearing before the parliamentary board as a “worker and candidate’.



“Felt great to have appeared, alongside Hamza [Shehbaz], before the PML-N parliamentary board for interview as PML-N workers and candidates,” she wrote on Twitter.



Felt great to have appeared, alongside Hamza, before PMLN parliamentary board for interviews as PMLN workers & candidates. PMLN all the way



— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif)



In another tweet, the former first daughter embedded a video where the former Punjab chief minister was appraising the board about a visit to Karachi. “The people of Karachi appreciate Nawaz for bringing peace to the city,” he claimed.



PMLN President Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif appears before the Parliamentary Board, chaired by Quaid PMLN MNS. Way to go PMLN



— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif)



A follow up post included a clip of Nawaz, flanked by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Zafarul Haq, responding to Shehbaz. “PML-N, the only torch bearer, flag bearer of democracy and civilian supremacy,” Maryam claimed in her tweet.



Quaid PMLN, MNS, responding to President PMLN, MSS interview. PMLN, the only torch bearer, flag bearer of Democracy & Civilian Supremacy.



— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif)



On June 9, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media team shared an image of party chairman Imran Khan looking over list of candidates to be fronted in general elections. He is much concerned to ensure the tickets are given on merit, said the tweet by Tehreek-e-Insaf. “Finalising process of awarding ticket himself.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the party’s parliamentary board for an interview ahead issuance of tickets for the upcoming general elections.Chaired by PML-N supremo and deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the board interviewed candidates aspiring to be lawmakers.Taking to social media, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz expressed gratitude for appearing before the parliamentary board as a “worker and candidate’.“Felt great to have appeared, alongside Hamza [Shehbaz], before the PML-N parliamentary board for interview as PML-N workers and candidates,” she wrote on Twitter.Felt great to have appeared, alongside Hamza, before PMLN parliamentary board for interviews as PMLN workers & candidates. PMLN all the way pic.twitter.com/WeQTMGUt6n — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 10, 2018 In another tweet, the former first daughter embedded a video where the former Punjab chief minister was appraising the board about a visit to Karachi. “The people of Karachi appreciate Nawaz for bringing peace to the city,” he claimed.PMLN President Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif appears before the Parliamentary Board, chaired by Quaid PMLN MNS. Way to go PMLN pic.twitter.com/bztgMG60oY — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 10, 2018 A follow up post included a clip of Nawaz, flanked by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Zafarul Haq, responding to Shehbaz. “PML-N, the only torch bearer, flag bearer of democracy and civilian supremacy,” Maryam claimed in her tweet.Quaid PMLN, MNS, responding to President PMLN, MSS interview. PMLN, the only torch bearer, flag bearer of Democracy & Civilian Supremacy. pic.twitter.com/E9fsE1feQH — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 10, 2018

PML-N finalises candidates amid differences in cadres



Chairman



Finalizing the process of awarding tickets himself for #PTICandidates2018 pic.twitter.com/Dka0HIEz0Q



— Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) Chairman @ImranKhanPTI is very much concerned to make sure that the tickets are given on sheer merit !Finalizing the process of awarding tickets himself for #GE2018 — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) June 8, 2018