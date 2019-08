Patwaryoon ki kutay wali zindage ... daily routine



Wakeup

4 hrs spend on searching news against Pakistan

4 hrs spend on searching news against PTI

8 hrs spend on searching news against Pakistan Army

4 hrs spend to post all fake BS on the social media against Govt and Army just to give fake marham to thr fragile chudi hoi ego

And before going to sleep came to know jo kuch aaj search karkay post kia woh sab fake tha and after facing that zalalat going to sleep aur



Next day same routine

